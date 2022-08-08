City clarifies details regarding new ballpark, Sports Backers Stadium, Ashe Center

The city of Richmond clarified details about athletics facilities in a recent 10-page release concerning the Diamond District, whose design includes a new ballpark.

Stadium construction – as much as $80 million, according to projections - will be primarily financed through bonds paid back using real estate property tax revenues from private investment as well as sales, meals, and admissions taxes in the Diamond District.

Lease payments will be made by the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels and VCU, which will share the ballpark. The Flying Squirrels’ president and managing general partner, Lou DiBella, said the franchise will annually pay $1 million as a tenant.

Revenue from naming rights, private suites, club seating, other events, and a year-round space could also help finance the ballpark.

According to a report by AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, apart from Flying Squirrels and VCU games, a new ballpark could annually host 10 high school baseball games, five other amateur sports events, 10 other spectator events, two concerts and approximately 100 non-spectator events, such as meetings and receptions.

The stadium will be owned by a community development authority, or stadium authority.

The Diamond District is defined as about 67 acres on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and the project may not be totally completed for up to 15 years. The ballpark is included in Phase 1.

According to the city, “Richmond needs to have a new baseball stadium by opening day in 2025 … In 2020, Major League Baseball issued new Minor League Baseball (MiLB) stadium standards and set a requirement for all MiLB teams to comply with the standards by the 2025 season ... a new ballpark must be built to keep minor league baseball in Richmond beyond the 2024 season.”

It would not be cost effective to try to modify The Diamond, which opened in 1985, with all of the things it needs to comply with MLB requirements: spacious clubhouses, coaches' rooms, a lounge, a kitchen and dining area, modern strength-and-conditioning areas, indoor batting cages, a video room, quarters for female staffers, etc.

In 2016, VCU and the Flying Squirrels entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding that established their intention to construct and share a ballpark "in close proximity to the current location of The Diamond." Early plans indicated that a new baseball stadium could be part of the VCU Athletics Village along the east side of Hermitage Road.

Richmond 300, a master plan for the city adopted in December of 2020, shifted the ballpark from land VCU was acquiring on the east side of Hermitage Road onto city-owned property on the west side of Hermitage Road.

The ballpark is now projected to be built along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, just south of The Diamond’s location.

The VCU Athletics Village project is unrelated to the Diamond District development.

VCU owns Sports Backers Stadium, which will be torn down during Phase 1 of the Diamond District development. VCU is expected to build something comparable in its Athletics Village.

The Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, owned by the city and in need of major repairs, will eventually be torn down during the Diamond District development.

Movement in the process of building a ballpark for 2025 would have to rapidly accelerate following the city’s selection of a development team. That’s expected by summer’s end.