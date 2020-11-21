Color analyst Mike Litos stepping away from VCU basketball radio broadcasts; Rams hoops alum Rodney Ashby set to join full time

But on Friday VCU announced that Litos will step away from the gig and that Rodney Ashby — a VCU basketball alumnus who already has been a part of halftime and postgame segments on broadcasts — will step in.

For Litos, the balancing act of the radio gig and his full-time job was becoming a challenge, with a commute from the Northern Neck on top of that. It was time.

“It was a way to be closer to the game, to be closer to the program,” Litos said of his role. “To do more of the things that I enjoy doing in my free time. I always tell people I had the greatest hobby on the planet, being able to broadcast those basketball games.”

Litos, a Roanoke native, grew up around basketball. His father, George, coached high school hoops and his family held season tickets for UVA games.

His VCU fandom sprouted after arriving on campus. He attended the school from 1986-90. He went to as many games as he could as a student, and he eventually became a season-ticket holder.

Litos founded the site CAAHoops.com in 2004 and, in 2008, published the book, “Cinderella: Inside the Rise of Mid-Major College Basketball.”

For Litos and Robinson, things just clicked. The two had the ability to play off each other from the beginning, Robinson said.