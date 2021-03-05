Davidson last Saturday beat VCU, without Bones Hyland. In A-10 semis, he's back.

A week ago Saturday, VCU lost 65-57 at Davidson in the teams’ only meeting of the regular season. A notable player did not participate. Rams star guard Bones Hyland was out with a foot injury.
He’s back for Saturday’s 9 p.m. rematch in the A-10 semifinals at the Siegel Center.
Hyland is the primary defensive concern for the third-seeded Wildcats (13-7). For second-seeded VCU (18-6), the way Davidson shot in Friday night’s 99-67 win over sixth-seeded George Mason in the quarterfinals at the Robins Center should cause comparable uneasiness.
The Wildcats made 17 of 31 3-point attempts, tying the A-10 tournament record. Seven Davidson players each hit at least one 3, with four by 6-5 senior Kellan Grady (32 points), four by 6-10 junior Luka Brajkovic (17) and three by 6-7 sophomore Hyunjung Lee (20 points).
“Oftentimes, when you continuously stop your opponent, it can carry into some momentum on the offensive end,” said Grady, a 6-foot-5 senior. “I thought we were really tight and connected.”
The VCU-Davidson winner will play for the A-10 title on March 14, at University of Dayton Arena. The opposite spot will go to top-seeded St. Bonaventure or fourth-seeded Saint Louis. They meet in Saturday’s first semifinal at the Siegel Center, at 6 p.m.
Having faced the Rams so recently, Grady did not require deep thought to appreciate the ball movement that will be necessary to counter VCU’s trapping defense.
“They really get into you and they extend the court for us on offense, and that’s always a challenge to sustain that, and to be smart with the ball and limit turnovers,” he said.
Davidson led GMU 29-9, and was able to rest its regulars down the stretch, which may be a Wildcats’ advantage as they deal with VCU’s pressure.
“I thought the fact that we got a lead early and we kept that double-digit lead throughout the game really took some of the pressure off our emotions,” said Davidson coach Bob McKillop. “So we didn’t have that game that was up-and-down, up-and-down, up-and-down, and as a result, we saved ourselves some emotion.”
Following Friday night’s victory, McKillop said he hadn’t given much thought to having to beat VCU at VCU to reach the March 14 title game. However, he was already thinking about playing VCU twice in a week, this time with Hyland, who scored 30 to go with 10 rebounds in the Rams’ 73-68 quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Dayton Friday at the Siegel Center.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor