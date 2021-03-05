Davidson last Saturday beat VCU, without Bones Hyland. In A-10 semis, he's back.

A week ago Saturday, VCU lost 65-57 at Davidson in the teams’ only meeting of the regular season. A notable player did not participate. Rams star guard Bones Hyland was out with a foot injury.

He’s back for Saturday’s 9 p.m. rematch in the A-10 semifinals at the Siegel Center.

Hyland is the primary defensive concern for the third-seeded Wildcats (13-7). For second-seeded VCU (18-6), the way Davidson shot in Friday night’s 99-67 win over sixth-seeded George Mason in the quarterfinals at the Robins Center should cause comparable uneasiness.

The Wildcats made 17 of 31 3-point attempts, tying the A-10 tournament record. Seven Davidson players each hit at least one 3, with four by 6-5 senior Kellan Grady (32 points), four by 6-10 junior Luka Brajkovic (17) and three by 6-7 sophomore Hyunjung Lee (20 points).

“Oftentimes, when you continuously stop your opponent, it can carry into some momentum on the offensive end,” said Grady, a 6-foot-5 senior. “I thought we were really tight and connected.”

The VCU-Davidson winner will play for the A-10 title on March 14, at University of Dayton Arena. The opposite spot will go to top-seeded St. Bonaventure or fourth-seeded Saint Louis. They meet in Saturday’s first semifinal at the Siegel Center, at 6 p.m.