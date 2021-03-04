Dayton coach Anthony Grant knows what he'll see from VCU in A-10 quarterfinals

Anthony Grant’s Dayton team won’t have to deal with a full Siegel Center, with which he is very familiar from his days as VCU coach 2006-09, but the Flyers still must deal with the pressure the Rams exert on both ends.

After seventh-seeded Dayton eliminated 10th-seeded Rhode Island Thursday evening in the A-10 tournament's second round at VCU, Grant looked ahead to Friday’s meeting with the second-seeded Rams, who defeated the Flyers twice during the regular season:

“Obviously it’s a quick turnaround. We’ve played VCU twice, so I think both teams will be familiar with each other. VCU, from a defensive standpoint, creates a lot of issues with the press, the way they guard you and disruption. So we’ve got to be ready for that. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball.

“And then offensively, they’ve got a variety of guys that have done a really good job over the course of the year. Seeing their team grow, coach [Mike] Rhoades has done a tremendous job with this group. He’s a got a mix of some veterans and some young guys who have really grown over the course of the season.

“So we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Dayton (14-8) faces VCU (17-6) at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Rams beat the Flyers 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23, and 76-67 at UD Arena on Feb. 9. In the first meeting, UD trailed 33-13 at halftime and shot 30.9%. In the second VCU hit 12 3-pointers.