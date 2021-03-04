 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dayton coach Anthony Grant knows what he'll see from VCU in A-10 quarterfinals
0 comments

Dayton coach Anthony Grant knows what he'll see from VCU in A-10 quarterfinals

{{featured_button_text}}
20210305_WEB_GRANTp01

Dayton coach Anthony Grant was VCU's coach 2006-09.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anthony Grant’s Dayton team won’t have to deal with a full Siegel Center, with which he is very familiar from his days as VCU coach 2006-09, but the Flyers still must deal with the pressure the Rams exert on both ends.

After seventh-seeded Dayton eliminated 10th-seeded Rhode Island Thursday evening in the A-10 tournament's second round at VCU, Grant looked ahead to Friday’s meeting with the second-seeded Rams, who defeated the Flyers twice during the regular season:

“Obviously it’s a quick turnaround. We’ve played VCU twice, so I think both teams will be familiar with each other. VCU, from a defensive standpoint, creates a lot of issues with the press, the way they guard you and disruption. So we’ve got to be ready for that. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball.

“And then offensively, they’ve got a variety of guys that have done a really good job over the course of the year. Seeing their team grow, coach [Mike] Rhoades has done a tremendous job with this group. He’s a got a mix of some veterans and some young guys who have really grown over the course of the season.

“So we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Dayton (14-8) faces VCU (17-6) at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Rams beat the Flyers 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23, and 76-67 at UD Arena on Feb. 9. In the first meeting, UD trailed 33-13 at halftime and shot 30.9%. In the second VCU hit 12 3-pointers.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News