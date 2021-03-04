Dayton rides Ibi Watson's shooting to third meeting of season with VCU

Second-seeded VCU on Friday at home will face a hot hand in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

Dayton’s Ibi Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 as the seventh-seeded Flyers bounced 10th-seeded Rhode Island 84-72. Watson came into the tournament ranked 21st nationally in 3-point percentage (41.7) and averaging 15.6 points. UD made 12 of 23 from 3-point distance.

VCU (17-6) earned the tournament’s second seed, and a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinals. VCU is 10-2 this season at the Siegel Center.

VCU defeated Dayton (14-8) twice during the regular season, 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23, and 76-67 at UD Arena on Feb. 9.

"Third time's a charm," said Jalen Crutcher, Dayton's star guard, who scored 14 with 7 assists.

The Flyers hit 7 of 15 3-point attempts in the first half to take a 40-31 lead. Of those seven, the 6-foot-5 Watson, who spent two years at Michigan before becoming a Flyer, made three. He had 25 points with 12 minutes left.

Rhode Island (10-15) played without John Marshall High grad Jeremy Sheppard, a 6-1 senior who averages 30 minutes and 11.3 points. Sheppard suffered a right ankle injury in the Rams’ regular-season finale, an 86-75 loss at Duquesne on Feb. 27. Sheppard was on URI’s bench Friday in a walking boot.