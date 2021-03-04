 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dayton rides Ibi Watson's shooting to third meeting of season with VCU
0 comments

Dayton rides Ibi Watson's shooting to third meeting of season with VCU

{{featured_button_text}}
20210305_SPO_ATENp01

Ibi Watson hit six 3s and scored 25 for Dayton in its A-10 tournament win over Rhode Island.

 DAYTON ATHLETICS

Second-seeded VCU on Friday at home will face a hot hand in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals.

Dayton’s Ibi Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 as the seventh-seeded Flyers bounced 10th-seeded Rhode Island 84-72. Watson came into the tournament ranked 21st nationally in 3-point percentage (41.7) and averaging 15.6 points. UD made 12 of 23 from 3-point distance.

VCU (17-6) earned the tournament’s second seed, and a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinals. VCU is 10-2 this season at the Siegel Center.

VCU defeated Dayton (14-8) twice during the regular season, 66-43 at the Siegel Center on Jan. 23, and 76-67 at UD Arena on Feb. 9.

"Third time's a charm," said Jalen Crutcher, Dayton's star guard, who scored 14 with 7 assists.

The Flyers hit 7 of 15 3-point attempts in the first half to take a 40-31 lead. Of those seven, the 6-foot-5 Watson, who spent two years at Michigan before becoming a Flyer, made three. He had 25 points with 12 minutes left.

Rhode Island (10-15) played without John Marshall High grad Jeremy Sheppard, a 6-1 senior who averages 30 minutes and 11.3 points. Sheppard suffered a right ankle injury in the Rams’ regular-season finale, an 86-75 loss at Duquesne on Feb. 27. Sheppard was on URI’s bench Friday in a walking boot.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News