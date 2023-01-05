Duquesne's victory over VCU was led by a former Ram

Jimmy “Tre” Clark III started his collegiate basketball career at VCU before being dismissed from the program during his sophomore year. Now with Atlantic 10 foe Duquesne, Clark came back to scorch the Rams on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Clark scored a career-high 26 points, added six rebounds and a career-high five steals and turned in some momentum-squelching plays after VCU tried to recover from a 22-point first-half deficit in Duquesne’s 79-70 victory.

“He cooked us,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on his postgame radio show. “We recruited him for a reason. He’s a really good player. He’s really aggressive, he’s really downhill. He can go places with the ball. He just got going. … I’m sure he had an edge ready to play today, and he showed it.”

Clark, a 6-foot-3 junior guard from Covington, Ga., played in 17 games for the Rams as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 2.1 points and 7.3 minutes.

Known for being a good defender, the backup point guard averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 16.1 minutes in 16 games in 2020-21. He did not play in a game at Rhode Island on Feb. 3, 2021, due to what Rhoades said was a “university suspension.” The school announced the next day he was no longer part of the basketball program but did not elaborate, saying it was “not allowed to comment further on this matter.”

Clark went to junior college at Northwest Florida State, averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping the team to the NJCAA national championship.

He transferred to Duquesne before this season, where he is averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 assists and 2 steals. He has scored in double digits in nine straight games for a team that is 12-4, 2-1 in the A-10.

“If I’m being honest, I had this marked on my calendar since the day I committed [to Duquesne],” Clark said in the Dukes’ postgame media conference. “This was a big game for me. I got here way earlier than I normally do, got up a couple of shots, got warm, and just trusted in my teammates for the rest of the game, fed off their energy as well.”

Another slow start by VCU (10-5, 1-1) put the Rams in a 30-8 crater with 6:41 left in the first half. In its previous two games, VCU trailed Navy by 13 in the first half and La Salle by 9 in the first half before coming back to win both games.

This time, the Rams twice got within 7 early in the second half behind forward Brandon Johns Jr. (career-high 22 points, 9-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, six turnovers), but Clark responded with baskets each time.

VCU trimmed the margin to 52-45 on Christian Fermin’s follow basket with 12:11 left. Clark scored four seconds later, and Duquesne eventually pushed the lead to 17 while ending the Rams’ five-game winning streak.

Clark was 10 of 17 from the floor (2 of 6 on 3s) and 4 of 4 at the foul line. As part of his show, he stole a pass with a little more than 5 minutes left, sailed in alone, passed the ball to himself off the backboard and dunked it.

“I’ve never had a guy throw a ball off the backboard, which drove me nuts, but with Tre Clark you’ve got to live with some of his nonsense,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said. “His nonsense is both good and bad sometimes. He’s really good at some things. They have a team full of athletes, and he looked like he was on another level. They could not keep him in front. And every time the game got close, he made an unbelievable play. I’m happy for him.

“I talked to Coach Rhoades, because we’re pretty good friends, before we took Jimmy, and he gave him a pretty strong approval rating. But you know when people go through some things in their life that redemption factor is a big thing. I think that’s one of the reasons he came to Duquesne was he wanted to play in the Atlantic 10 again.

“I’m proud of him. He’s been a really good player, like really good, but most importantly he’s been a really good guy. He’s been unbelievable to coach.”