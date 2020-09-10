Emerging VCU athletics committee puts focus on diversity, equity, inclusion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Within about a day of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Ed McLaughlin conceived an avenue of action.

A strong voice was needed out of the athletics department at VCU, McLaughlin felt, of what steps it would take. The department could look within, while also examining how to impact the community at large.

Serving those functions, McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, moved to establish a new entity within VCU’s athletic department: the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. He appointed Sofia Hiort-Wright (senior associate athletic director for academic support, associate vice provost for student services and senior women’s administrator) and Takeya McLaurin (senior associate athletic director for administration) as co-chairs of the group.

Twenty-six more members joined from across the department: athletes, administrators, coaches and support staff.

Over the course of the summer, the group has worked on various programming, both internal and external, while trying to foster the most supportive and inclusive environment as possible within the department. The DEI committee was announced publicly on Tuesday.