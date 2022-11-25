Ever-ready: Always prepared reserve guard Josh Banks has provided boost for Rams in recent games

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades frequently tells his players to stay ready so they don’t have to get themselves ready.

It might as well be imprinted on the back of Josh Banks’ jersey.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard has heard “Be ready” a lot coming off the bench during his Rams’ career, something he’s naturally inclined to do.

“I’m always locked in and focused,” Banks said, “and I’m always ready.”

With point guard Ace Baldwin (broken wrist) out the past three games, Banks’ playing time increased significantly. He was ready for that and gave VCU a boost against Arizona State, Pittsburgh and Memphis.

Banks had 5 points and three rebounds in 25 minutes in a 63-59 loss to Arizona State. He had 9 points (3-of-5 shooting) in 22 minutes in a 71-67 win over Pittsburgh, and he had 5 points in 12 minutes against Memphis, when VCU struggled with turnovers and shooting and scored just 47 in a 15-point loss.

He’s averaging 4.8 points and 15 minutes as the Rams (3-2) take on Kennesaw State (4-2) on Saturday at the Siegel Center at 4 p.m.

“One thing … I use Josh as an example [of] is he’s starred in his role,” Rhoades said. “He didn’t try to do something he wasn’t capable of doing. He didn’t try to do too much. He didn’t fight the game. Made open shots, drive and kick, take care of the ball, try to play the best defense he can and keep his man in front.

“It’s amazing when you have a clear mind about stuff like that you play better. You don’t fight the game. He was a great example of doing things the right way. I hope other guys take heed of that as well.”

In the final five games of his freshman season, Banks averaged 6.2 points and shot 75% from the field. He scored a season-high 10 points (4 for 4 from the field) in the A-10 championship game.

He averaged double-figure minutes in the first four games last season before his playing time dwindled. He averaged 1.6 points and 7.6 minutes overall.

Banks got in for a minute in VCU’s 73-56 victory over Manhattan in this year’s opener. He did not play in the second game against Morgan State.

“He’s a great kid,” Rhoades said. “He works really hard every day. Instead of him accepting, ‘Oh man, I’m not going to play,’ he just kept battling every day. Then we have an injury, we get in some foul trouble, and he has an opportunity and he takes advantage of it. Now he’s just put himself in the rotation and is somebody we can rely on.”

Banks, of course, would like to expand his role, but he describes himself as a team player who does “whatever the team needs me to do to help us win.”

“I just go out there and [do] what I’m good at,” said Banks, who wears No. 33 in honor of his high school teammate, Aaron Barker, who collapsed and died after returning home from practice during Banks’ freshman year at Olympic High in Charlotte, N.C.

“I play good catch and shoot, play good defense and make those extra hustle plays.”

Banks said he and Rhoades have had a couple of conversations in the past “because I care about the game and I want to play, so I’ve asked him what are the things I need to do.”

“As a player who wants to play, of course you’re going to ask your coach what do you need to do,” he said. “I’ve done that and I’ve worked at it, and you can see I’ve gotten better and more comfortable.”

Banks said he’s seeing more things on the court this season and becoming more vocal.

No matter how much he plays, he’ll continue to work hard and keep himself ready.

“It’s just part of who I am,” he said of his work ethic. “Anything through life I’m always going to work hard at it.”