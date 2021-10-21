Ex-VCU AD Richard Sander taking shot at raising funds for families dealing with birth defects

How many free throws can VCU’s former athletic director, Dr. Richard Sander, convert in 24 hours? The answer comes early next month.

Sander, 75, will shoot foul shots as a way of raising national awareness - and funds through pledges per made shot - to support families of children born with birth defects. His grandson, Richmond resident Finnegan Sander, was born seven years ago with a major birth defect.

Sander’s research indicated one out of every 33 children is born with some form of defect, and said in a Thursday phone interview that he has made it his life’s mission to develop a national movement that helps families deal with the “incredible stress,” costs, and other challenges associated with such circumstances.

Sander was VCU’s athletic director 1987-2007, and in recent years has worked in the athletic administration of East Tennessee State University, located in Johnson City, Tenn. That’s where Sander spends most of his time, and at ETSU, Sander will start shooting free throws at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, and continue until 8 a.m. Nov. 5.

“I’ll shoot, stop a while. Shoot some more,” said Sander, who played basketball at Tennessee-Chattanooga. “I wasn’t any good as a player, but I could shoot free throws.”