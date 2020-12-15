First-half run keys 93-68 VCU victory over Western Carolina

The Rams (6-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead — all thanks to Corey Douglas — but Western Carolina stuck close.

The team’s persistence eventually paid off down the first-half stretch. After a VCU shot clock violation, the Catamounts’ Xavier Cork scored on a layup to knot the game at 29 at the 4:45 mark.

But Hyland quickly answered with a layup. As it turned out, that was the beginning of the big run.

Hyland had each of the first 7 points of the spurt, capped by his big 3 in the left wing. Vince Williams followed Hyland’s 3 with one of his own, and the Rams were off to the races.

VCU did it in its signature style: forcing turnovers and capitalizing. Near the end of the run, off a Hason Ward steal, Hyland found Ward streaking to the basket, all alone. Hyland connected with him for an emphatic alley-oop dunk, which charged the reduced crowd of 250 spectators into a V-C-U chant.

Western Carolina closed the half with a 12th turnover, and VCU went into the locker room with a 43-30 lead.