First-half run keys 93-68 VCU victory over Western Carolina

On a VCU possession with two and a half minutes to go in the first half Tuesday night, the Rams’ Bones Hyland found himself pinned on the left wing, guarded tightly by Western Carolina’s Travion McCray.
Hyland probed to his right, and dribbled between his legs twice. Then he took a James Harden-esque step back farther toward the sideline and extended for a shot with the lengthy McCray in his face.
It was a tough shot to say the least, but the Rams’ ace marksman worked his wizardry and swished it through.
At that point of the game, Western Carolina was hanging tight to VCU — the Catamounts tied the game not long before. But Hyland’s challenging 3 helped ignite what became a 14-0 VCU run.
It blew the game open, and was the turning point in an eventual 93-68 VCU victory.
Hyland, six days after dropping 30 points against North Carolina A&T, finished with a season-high 31 Tuesday, going 6 of 11 from deep. Freshman Jamir Watkins had a season-high 15 points, including three 3s of his own.
Western Carolina (6-2) is a talented offensive team, which entered Tuesday’s game having won five straight, averaging 87.4 points and carrying four players averaging double-digit points individually.
The Catamounts demonstrated their ability, using sharp ball movement to find gaps in the VCU defense for easy looks.
The Rams (6-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead — all thanks to Corey Douglas — but Western Carolina stuck close.
The team’s persistence eventually paid off down the first-half stretch. After a VCU shot clock violation, the Catamounts’ Xavier Cork scored on a layup to knot the game at 29 at the 4:45 mark.
But Hyland quickly answered with a layup. As it turned out, that was the beginning of the big run.
Hyland had each of the first 7 points of the spurt, capped by his big 3 in the left wing. Vince Williams followed Hyland’s 3 with one of his own, and the Rams were off to the races.
VCU did it in its signature style: forcing turnovers and capitalizing. Near the end of the run, off a Hason Ward steal, Hyland found Ward streaking to the basket, all alone. Hyland connected with him for an emphatic alley-oop dunk, which charged the reduced crowd of 250 spectators into a V-C-U chant.
Western Carolina closed the half with a 12th turnover, and VCU went into the locker room with a 43-30 lead.
Then, if Hyland inspired the big first-half run, he set a tone to keep applying pressure to start the second half. Hyland hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night on the Rams’ first possession of the second half, and was fouled in the process. The Wilmington, Del., native sank the free throw to push VCU’s lead to 16 early in the half.
VCU pushed its lead to 18 midway through the second half with another run, this one 8-0. Ward finished that one, when he tipped in a Williams alley-oop try to make it 66-48 with 10:55 to play.
The Rams led by at least 14 the remainder of the way, and by a high of 28 twice late, both after 3s by Watkins.
Cork led Western Carolina with 16 points. Mason Faulkner, who came in averaging a team-high 18.4 points for the Catamounts, finished with 12, as did Matt Halvorsen.
Tuesday’s game concluded a four-game homestand for VCU. The Rams were originally slated to play Louisiana at home on Friday, too, but VCU canceled that game — a residual effect of the program’s late entry into the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the beginning of the season. VCU needed to cut a game to get back to the NCAA’s game limit of 27 for this season.
The Rams will conclude their nonconference slate with a rematch at LSU on Dec. 22, to complete their home-and-home series with the Tigers.
