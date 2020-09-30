For former VCU basketball standout Rolando Lamb, building up others is a way of life

Lamb also continued the work with A-Game Elite International back in Richmond. Much of it is done out of Celebration Church’s venue on Midlothian Turnpike.

"No. 1, [Lamb] brings positive authority,” said Greg English, who is recreation minister at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville and who has conducted multiple summer basketball camps with Lamb. “In that I mean he understands and he loves the Bible and the scripture. And he speaks from the authority of character because of that. The second [thing] is he speaks from an authority in regards to basketball."

One of Lamb’s goals moving forward is to recruit character coaches in various places across the country, to be able to do what Lamb is doing in their respective towns. He also said he’s in talks with VCU coach Mike Rhoades to speak to the current team at his alma mater.

When it came to the daily videos, Lamb said he realized people have been conditioned to receive information in soundbites. So he condensed messages to a minute each, just hoping that the words will trigger something in those who watch.

In one recent edition, Lamb told viewers to, “Keep winning, the right way.”

It’s something he’s been trying to help people do for decades now.

"No. 1, you got to have a winning attitude. It all starts with a winning attitude,” said Lamb, discussing one of his main messages when he meets with groups. “This is one of my original quotes, 'You don't have to start off winning, but you do have to start off with a winning attitude.'”