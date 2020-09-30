For former VCU basketball standout Rolando Lamb, building up others is a way of life

Like clockwork, the posts arrive right around 6 a.m. each morning.
Rolando Lamb presses send and broadcasts about a minute-long shot of digital espresso to the world.
The videos, published on Lamb’s Twitter account each day since early August, feature short but punchy messages of motivation. In Wednesday-morning’s video, for example, Lamb urged viewers to “take the shot” — not necessarily on the basketball court, but in life.
“Keep shooting until you make it, and win,” Lamb said in the video.
The videos are just a sampling of the kind of work Lamb has thrown himself into for some 30 years now, since his time as a standout on VCU’s basketball team (1981-85): building up others.
The work has taken various forms over the years, but currently comes through his Richmond-based personal development company, A-Game Elite International, and as an assistant pastor at Richmond’s Faith and Family Church, founded by former VCU teammate Calvin Duncan.
“What I'm finding is a lot of people need some motivation. They need hope. And people want to have a sense of purpose. ... They want to live a meaningful, fulfilling, rewarding life,” said Lamb, who ranks second on the Rams’ career steals list (257) and fourth on the career assists list (550). “That's what people want. I mean, they really want that. And so, we're able to give them a step-by-step plan on how to accomplish that in their life."
TAKE THE SHOT #personaldevelopment #wininlife #nbafather #nbadraftpick #vculegend #motivationalspeaker #lambofgod #lifecoach #successcoach #awinningattitude #jesusislord #playbookforlife #academicsuccess #eliteperformer #bringyouragame pic.twitter.com/oifoHDK2oS— Rolando Lamb (@coachlamb3) September 30, 2020
Bishop Wellington Boone at Manna Christian Fellowship in Richmond sparked the vision in Lamb that set him on his current path. Boone told Lamb to use his platform to help athletes and coaches.
So in 1989, Lamb, Duncan (1981-85) and another former VCU player, Monty Knight (1978-82), teamed up to form a sports ministry in Richmond called Athletes for Jesus. The group went to local high schools like John Marshall, Huguenot, George Wythe and Highland Springs.
Duncan said they wanted to set an example for the young men there.
“Building these guys to be winners,” Lamb said. “And teaching them that it's OK to play sports, that's fine. But don't put all your eggs in one basket. But we focus in on developing the whole person: spirit, soul and body."
Lamb moved to Atlanta in 1996 to duplicate the work there that was being done in Richmond. It was while in Atlanta that the seeds for A-Game Elite International were sown.
It began in part with Lamb’s own kids: Rolando Jr., Zach, Jeremy (who’s now in the NBA with the Pacers) and Destiny. Lamb trained them in three key principles, which became the core components of A-Game Elite International: attitude, academics and ability.
“I said if these principles are really good principles, my kids, if they desire to compete in sports, or anything — business, whatever they do. If they apply these principles to their life, they will be successful in life,” Lamb said. “And so that's exactly what happened."
The company was officially started in 2005. The name came from how Lamb always told his kids bring their A-game.
In addition to character coaching and motivational speaking with middle school teams, high school teams, college teams, businesses and more, the company has facilitated basketball camps in Atlanta, Richmond and Connecticut. Lamb said he also did work with the Atlanta Hawks.
Chris Berry, an assistant pastor at Word of Faith Love Center outside of Atlanta, worked with Lamb on basketball clinics and character building programs in the Atlanta area.
"We were able to go into the schools, do motivational talks. Partner up with some of the coaches,” Berry said. “Work with some of the county officials where we put on professional learning conferences, where we focused on building the leaders, such as the coaches, the counselors and administrators.”
Lamb moved back to Richmond in 2016, closer to his mother, Marie, in his native Portsmouth, who was dealing with health challenges. Marie, who passed last year, was a basketball standout herself at I.C. Norcom High School — Lamb said her nickname was “Rebound Marie” and that she’s in the school’s hall of fame.
Back in Virginia, Duncan brought Lamb on as an assistant pastor at Faith and Family Church.
"He's phenomenal,” Duncan said of his former VCU backcourt mate. “As the term they would use in athletics, he's a game changer.”
Lamb also continued the work with A-Game Elite International back in Richmond. Much of it is done out of Celebration Church’s venue on Midlothian Turnpike.
"No. 1, [Lamb] brings positive authority,” said Greg English, who is recreation minister at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville and who has conducted multiple summer basketball camps with Lamb. “In that I mean he understands and he loves the Bible and the scripture. And he speaks from the authority of character because of that. The second [thing] is he speaks from an authority in regards to basketball."
One of Lamb’s goals moving forward is to recruit character coaches in various places across the country, to be able to do what Lamb is doing in their respective towns. He also said he’s in talks with VCU coach Mike Rhoades to speak to the current team at his alma mater.
When it came to the daily videos, Lamb said he realized people have been conditioned to receive information in soundbites. So he condensed messages to a minute each, just hoping that the words will trigger something in those who watch.
In one recent edition, Lamb told viewers to, “Keep winning, the right way.”
It’s something he’s been trying to help people do for decades now.
"No. 1, you got to have a winning attitude. It all starts with a winning attitude,” said Lamb, discussing one of his main messages when he meets with groups. “This is one of my original quotes, 'You don't have to start off winning, but you do have to start off with a winning attitude.'”
(804) 649-6442
@wayneeppsjr