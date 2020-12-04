For VCU, sharing is prudent on offense

As VCU trudged through what became a choppy second half of last season, the player absences it encountered due to injury disrupted the rhythm and flow of the offense, assistant coach J.D. Byers felt.

In particular, in the stretch of eight losses in 10 games the Rams had to finish the year, they averaged 66.6 points, which was down from 73.0 points per game in their first eight Atlantic 10 contents and 72.7 ppg in the first 21 games of the season overall.

Byers believes ball movement was an area of struggle for VCU. In that same stretch of 10 games at the end of the season, the Rams assisted on 50.6% of their baskets, compared to 53.9% in the first 21 games.

So the focus of VCU’s offseason from an offensive perspective was ball movement, said Byers, who coordinates the team’s offense.

“I think we had some guys last year, and I definitely believe that the team we have this year, we have some guys that can make some plays,” Byers said. “But, if the ball's not moving, it's really difficult for that to happen. So, we really worked on that.”

Conveniently for the Rams, despite the roster turnover they experienced, they wound up with a group of players who Byers said not only enjoy passing the ball to each other, but want to, too.