For VCU, sharing is prudent on offense

As VCU trudged through what became a choppy second half of last season, the player absences it encountered due to injury disrupted the rhythm and flow of the offense, assistant coach J.D. Byers felt.
In particular, in the stretch of eight losses in 10 games the Rams had to finish the year, they averaged 66.6 points, which was down from 73.0 points per game in their first eight Atlantic 10 contents and 72.7 ppg in the first 21 games of the season overall.
Byers believes ball movement was an area of struggle for VCU. In that same stretch of 10 games at the end of the season, the Rams assisted on 50.6% of their baskets, compared to 53.9% in the first 21 games.
So the focus of VCU’s offseason from an offensive perspective was ball movement, said Byers, who coordinates the team’s offense.
“I think we had some guys last year, and I definitely believe that the team we have this year, we have some guys that can make some plays,” Byers said. “But, if the ball's not moving, it's really difficult for that to happen. So, we really worked on that.”
Conveniently for the Rams, despite the roster turnover they experienced, they wound up with a group of players who Byers said not only enjoy passing the ball to each other, but want to, too.
Those qualities could help VCU continue to reap the fruits of its offensive work.
“You're seeing some guys that have a really good opportunity, but their teammate has a better opportunity, and they're very willing to make that pass,” Byers said Tuesday. “And I think that chemistry that they're building, I think has to continue to grow.”
The Rams (2-2) will return to the court Saturday for their home opener at the Siegel Center, against Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on MASN2.
VCU’s early returns in the area of sharing are higher than last year. In four games, the team carries an assist rate of 55.2, which is 3.6 percentage points greater than the Division I average according to KenPom.com.
Looking closer, in wins against Utah State and Memphis, the Rams had an assist rate of 61.2% (assists on 30 of 49 baskets). But in losses to West Virginia and Penn State, the rate was 48.9% (23 of 47).
Going back to the offseason, the drill work VCU did zeroed in on playing off paint touches — and on just sharing the ball in general.
“And I think those are two very simple concepts,” Byers said. “But there's a lot that goes into getting those to be properly executed.”
The Rams have benefited from the fact that true freshman point guard Ace Baldwin has excelled at distributing the ball in his first collegiate action. Per KenPom.com, he’s assisted on 42.1% of VCU’s baskets when on the floor, which ranks 30th in the nation. In totality, Baldwin has 25 assists to eight turnovers this year.
Still, with a young team, execution has to continue to improve, Byers said. Coach Mike Rhoades lamented some of the decision making late after VCU’s eventual 72-69 loss on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at Penn State Wednesday.
“I told the guys, I said, 'I loved our effort [Wednesday]. I thought offensively at times when we moved the ball and drove it we got great shots, we got to the foul line. We didn't do it enough consistently,’” Rhoades said.
VCU will try for better against Mount St. Mary’s, which is a team that’s had some struggles defensively. The Mountaineers are allowing opponents to shoot over 49.06% from the field, which puts them 260th in the country in that category.
Byers said the Rams have to keep growing from game to game. Saturday is another opportunity.
“We have a group that really enjoys playing together,” Byers said. “And really enjoys passing the ball to one another. So, so far, it's been fun to watch.”
Notes: Rhoades said KeShawn Curry, who left Wednesday’s game with a left shoulder injury, has no structural damage in the shoulder. But he’ll be out rehabbing, and his status moving forward will be game to game. … Mount St. Mary’s has a pair of former Hopewell standouts on its roster, who are twin brothers: Jalen and Malik Jefferson. The Mountaineers also have former Millwood School standout Deandre Thomas, who transferred from Samford this past offseason.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr