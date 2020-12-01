For VCU's defense, the basics are big

If you’re curious how a new-look VCU team was so strong defensively over the course of three games in three days last week in South Dakota, think of the process of building a house.
With six newcomers this year, the Rams’ coaching staff put a significant offseason focus on going back to the basics. Like the foundation of a house, building a base — and concentrating on the fundamentals — was important.
Even as the rest of the structure was built, and the team began to move into more advanced defensive components, assistant coach Jamal Brunt strove to ensure that, every few weeks, the group took the time to check back on the foundation — to revisit the basic fundamentals.
“How you guard the ball, which way we want to send the ball when we guard the ball in the half court,” said Brunt, who oversees the Rams’ defense. “Just getting down in a stance, sliding our feet, not using our hands as much to get hand check fouls. And making sure we emphasize even the things that are very little things.”
The staff wanted to take a deliberate approach, taking things slowly. And Brunt felt that if VCU could focus more on its own defensive principles each game, and execute those principles at a high level, then it wouldn’t have to spend as much time focusing on what opponents would do.
So, fast forward to last week when VCU nabbed a last-minute spot in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. With three games in three days, Brunt felt the foundation VCU built in the offseason helped. It contributed to the Rams forcing an average of 19.3 turnovers over those three games and, ultimately, contributed to them leaving town with wins in two out of three of the matchups.
“I think us really building our base and, 'Hey, this is how we defend this action if we ever see it. This is how we defend this screen if we ever see it,'” Brunt said. “And so when we rep those things so many times, when we're preparing for any of those three teams it's like, 'Hey, this screen here, we've defended this before. Remember, this is what we're doing on this.'
“And I think it helped our guys, because there was less thinking and more and more time to fly around and be aggressive."
VCU (2-1) continues its nonconference slate at Penn State (1-0) on Wednesday night at 5 p.m., in a game that will be broadcast on FS1.
Last year, when relying on their upperclassmen (mainly, five seniors), the Rams moved a bit more quickly with the instruction. Looking back now, though, Brunt feels like they probably could’ve taken a few steps back to revisit the foundation.
In doing so, perhaps the younger pieces would’ve been more prepared when they were thrust into more playing time down the stretch when upperclassmen were battling injuries, he feels.
VCU still ended the year 10th in the country in steals per game (9.0). But, afterward, this offseason was comparative to the 2018 offseason, when Brunt put a spotlight on the fundamentals with his then new players after he was hired from Miami in spring 2018. That preceded the stark defensive turnaround the team exhibited en route to winning the A-10 regular-season title and earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
“I think if you look at toward the end of last season, on any given possession, we weren't flying around and rotating when those opportunities presented themselves like we were the previous year or like I feel like we've shown we can do in this small sample size of this season,” Brunt said.
Brunt thought KeShawn Curry and Tre Clark were a pair of players in particular who stood out last week. He felt Curry’s defense on Memphis’ Landers Nolley II — who averaged 18 points in the Tigers’ first two games — set the tone Friday. Nolley finished with 5 points.
And, in Clark, Brunt saw a comfort level in how the Rams press, and a level of maturity — “he’s got tremendous instincts,” Brunt said. Clark had a team-high seven steals in VCU’s three games.
Now against Penn State Wednesday, VCU will face a team that, despite the loss of coach Pat Chambers — who resigned in October after an investigation into inappropriate conduct — is veteran.
It’ll be the Rams’ first true road game, though Penn State isn’t opening its Bryce Jordan Center to public spectators, only guests of the teams.
“We need to learn to play with a young team on the road to win games,” Rhoades said. “And there's nothing better."
Defense, as always, will be important.
The foundation has been built, and reinforced.
“In basketball you can get so caught up on like, 'Hey, how am I going to defend this play, how are we going to defend this team?'” Brunt said. “When if you really just have a really strong base, strong fundamental presence and you take the time to just refresh and revisit those every so often, I think it allows you to kind of really stick to what you do and do it at a high level.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr