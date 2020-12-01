For VCU's defense, the basics are big

If you’re curious how a new-look VCU team was so strong defensively over the course of three games in three days last week in South Dakota, think of the process of building a house.

With six newcomers this year, the Rams’ coaching staff put a significant offseason focus on going back to the basics. Like the foundation of a house, building a base — and concentrating on the fundamentals — was important.

Even as the rest of the structure was built, and the team began to move into more advanced defensive components, assistant coach Jamal Brunt strove to ensure that, every few weeks, the group took the time to check back on the foundation — to revisit the basic fundamentals.

“How you guard the ball, which way we want to send the ball when we guard the ball in the half court,” said Brunt, who oversees the Rams’ defense. “Just getting down in a stance, sliding our feet, not using our hands as much to get hand check fouls. And making sure we emphasize even the things that are very little things.”

The staff wanted to take a deliberate approach, taking things slowly. And Brunt felt that if VCU could focus more on its own defensive principles each game, and execute those principles at a high level, then it wouldn’t have to spend as much time focusing on what opponents would do.