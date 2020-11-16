For VCU's hometown duo, Atlantic 10 triumph would mean even more

For VCU’s women’s basketball team, it’s safe to say that an Atlantic 10 tournament title is a program-wide goal for 2020-21.
The Rams have come on the cusp of one each of the last two years, advancing to the tournament final in back-to-back seasons. But they were beaten both times.
Now members of the 2017 recruiting class that has been key to the program’s success are seniors, VCU is picked to win the A-10 for a second straight year and the A-10 tournament is scheduled to be hosted at the Siegel Center.
It seems a worthy recipe, and one the Rams would like to garnish with that elusive championship.
But for two of those seniors, a title — won in Richmond — would be a little bit sweeter.
Richmond natives Sydnei Archie and Taya Robinson starred at high schools in the city, Archie at St. Catherine’s and Robinson at Huguenot. They then chose VCU, entering at the same time in that 2017 class.
They both have been valuable pieces of the Rams’ success, each starting since they were freshmen. And, as seniors, they’d like the special distinction of winning a conference title at home.
“We all want to win, we all want to bring that championship back to VCU,” Archie said. “Me and Taya specifically, it's a different type. To our hometown, we want to bring that back."
Archie and Robinson’s relationship goes back well before VCU, as teammates in AAU competition, and competitors in high school. Archie committed to VCU first in 2016, and turned recruiter with Robinson, sending her a long text message about joining the class.
The two have played prominent roles since they were freshmen, persisting through a 7-22 first season in 2017-18 to help VCU compile a combined 44-22 record the past two seasons. Archie has started 76 of 92 career games and Robinson 80 of 83.
On the floor both bring two-way talent, able to make an impact on both ends. Robinson, a 5-10 guard, has been an A-10 all-conference third team pick and all-defensive team pick each of the last two seasons. She averaged a career-high 11.5 points last year, while shooting 42.6% from 3-point range. Archie, a 5-10 forward, averaged a career-high 5.3 rebounds last year.
“They give us such versatility of things that we can do. It's fun,” coach Beth O’Boyle said. “We get to add a little bit of the chess match to that. And when you have players that bring that type of IQ and athleticism, it's a great place for coaches to be in."
Backing them the past three years has been a legion of supporters that perhaps runs deeper because they stayed in Richmond. Archie typically has her parents and grandparents in the stands at the Siegel Center. Her father, Torrance Sr., played at VCU 1996-98. Her mother, Seatra, was a manager for the basketball team before that.
Archie said her father is usually the quiet one, and if she looks over he’ll give a sign of support — like a thumbs up — while her mother is more vocal.
“It just makes me feel secure that they're there and that they've always been there,” said Archie, who wears No. 22, the same number her father wore at VCU.
Robinson said she typically has a collection of her parents, brother, aunts, uncles and cousins at games. If it’s a late game on the weekend, and they’re available, she’ll sometimes have at least 20 people there to watch.
“It's a really good feeling. It's fun to be able to play in front of them,” Robinson said. “And I see all of them in the crowd. ... I could've been 1,000 miles away. So it's really big.”
Archie and Robinson each played for VCU men’s basketball alums in high school as well — Archie for Edmund Sherod (1977-81) at St. Catherine’s and Robinson for Bo Jones Jr. (1998-01) at Huguenot. Archie said a group of supporters from St. Catherine’s surprised her at a game last season, toting popsicle sticks with her face on them.
This offseason, Archie and Robinson took advantage of being at home to get extra work in the weight room. When athletics shut down and classes went remote in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both were still in town and able to spend time together training in VCU’s Basketball Development Center.
They would go five times a week, Robinson said.
“We are getting older. And we plan to go far this year,” Robinson said. “So we have to get our strength up.”
Ask both to look into the future, to March, and they would each love to see an A-10 championship there. It would be a historic accomplishment for VCU — the program’s first-ever conference tournament title.
But for the Rams’ hometown duo, it would mean even more.
“It just feels like our year,” Archie said. “So A-10 championship, our senior year at VCU, because the A-10 tournament is at VCU. So it just feels like fate."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr