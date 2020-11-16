For VCU's hometown duo, Atlantic 10 triumph would mean even more

Archie said her father is usually the quiet one, and if she looks over he’ll give a sign of support — like a thumbs up — while her mother is more vocal.

“It just makes me feel secure that they're there and that they've always been there,” said Archie, who wears No. 22, the same number her father wore at VCU.

Robinson said she typically has a collection of her parents, brother, aunts, uncles and cousins at games. If it’s a late game on the weekend, and they’re available, she’ll sometimes have at least 20 people there to watch.

“It's a really good feeling. It's fun to be able to play in front of them,” Robinson said. “And I see all of them in the crowd. ... I could've been 1,000 miles away. So it's really big.”

Archie and Robinson each played for VCU men’s basketball alums in high school as well — Archie for Edmund Sherod (1977-81) at St. Catherine’s and Robinson for Bo Jones Jr. (1998-01) at Huguenot. Archie said a group of supporters from St. Catherine’s surprised her at a game last season, toting popsicle sticks with her face on them.