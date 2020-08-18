Former pro Vivian Segnini takes over VCU women's tennis program

For the first time since 2002, there’s a new coach in charge of VCU’s successful women’s tennis program.

The school announced Tuesday that it has hired Vivian Segnini to lead the team. Segnini was the coach at Winthrop last season, and a VCU graduate assistant in 2018-19.

“I'm honored for the opportunity to lead the VCU women's tennis program,” Segnini said in a news release. “I would like to thank [VCU vice president and director of athletics] Ed McLaughlin, the search committee, and everyone at VCU for trusting me and my vision for the women's tennis program.

“I could not be more excited to represent such a prestigious university that has a tremendous athletic tradition. I am looking forward to working with the team and the entire VCU tennis staff."

Segnini takes the spot of the accomplished Paul Kostin, who announced his retirement in April. Kostin was hired as VCU’s men’s tennis coach in 1990, before he also took over the women’s program in 2002.

Kostin compiled a 565-202 record with 22 NCAA appearances and 19 conference titles with the men’s team, before he handed the reins to coach Anthony Rossi in 2018. Kostin then shifted into a new role as VCU’s director of tennis, while continuing to coach the women’s team.