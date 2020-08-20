Former VCU soccer player Jake Van Yahres has penchant for impactful artwork

Early this month, as Jake Van Yahres completed his latest art project — on the side of the City Stadium press box — the Richmond Kickers practiced on the field down below.

Van Yahres was on the ground, shoring up a small detail, when he heard a round of applause begin among the roughly 30 team members in the stadium.

In his head, Van Yahres figured the clapping had something to do with the team itself. But his sister Marcelle, who was there helping, told him that he was the target of the adulation.

“And I looked up and they were all clapping,” Van Yahres said. “And so I just waved. I was like, that's really nice of them to do.”

The artwork itself inspired the praise. The Kickers commissioned Van Yahres to paint his newest logo on the press box wall, a remix of the ubiquitous RVA logo that he imagined as protests against racism and police brutality began in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in late May.

Van Yahres’ version uses the symmetry of the “V” to symbolize a black hand and a white hand joining together, one clutching the other. It turns the RVA into a symbol of unity.