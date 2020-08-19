Former VCU standout Lanto Griffin heads into golf's FedEx Cup playoffs with upgraded career goals

“This year has been big for me in a lot of ways, but especially with the self-image … as a golfer. We are playing against the best players in the world. It’s been fun. It’s been a dream year.”

Griffin, 32, broke through with a win in the Houston Open in October. He has three top 10 finishes and has finished in the top 25 in half of his 24 events, has spots in the U.S. Open in September and the Masters in November and probably all four majors next season, and goes into this week’s FedEx Cup playoffs 12th in points.

He has earned almost $3 million this season going into the lucrative playoffs, which begin Thursday with the top 125 golfers at the Northern Trust in Boston. The top 70 move on to the BMW Championship next week outside Chicago, and the top 30 make it to the Tour Championship Sept. 4-7 in Atlanta.

The financial security is welcome, especially since he had more than $30,000 in credit card debt at one point. If he’s eating dinner, he doesn’t have to worry about ordering an appetizer. And he has been able to take care of his mom.

Happiness to him, though, comes from achievement.