From Tennessee to South Dakota: How VCU landed in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

The announcement to the team was simple.
"It was pretty much a group text, 'We're leaving tomorrow. Make sure you're packed well. Uniforms will be packed, make sure you have your shoes and your license,'” coach Mike Rhoades said.
“Everything else, we'll figure it out."
At the end of an eventful Monday, the VCU men’s basketball team wound up with three games in Sioux Falls, S.D., with a departing flight set for early Tuesday afternoon and tip off Wednesday night.
The Rams woke up Monday planning for two games in Knoxville, Tenn.: one Thursday against Charlotte and one Friday against 12th-ranked Tennessee, as part of the school’s Volunteer Classic.
But, mid afternoon, that event was canceled as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Tennessee program, and subsequent contact tracing.
So VCU — led by the team’s director of operations and schedule maker Jimmy Martelli — went to work trying to figure out a new spot to play. And by the evening, the Rams had one: the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, played at Sanford Pentagon.
They’ll get three games in three days, starting with Utah State Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
“It got to a point, our guys — just like every player in the country — everybody wants to play. Coaches want to play. And let's go do it,” Rhoades said. “The people that run that event run the Bahamas [event] down there. So we know it'll be organized, and know it'll be run at a high level. And we're looking forward to being a part of it."
The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic was originally the annual Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. But it was moved to South Dakota due to the pandemic. Coincidentally, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported in April that VCU will be part of next year’s Battle 4 Atlantis.
On Monday, VCU received a phone call from Tennessee that it had positive tests in its program. That left the Rams in a holding pattern for a bit. But they went into practice that afternoon with an understanding there would be a cancellation. That was later confirmed during practice.
Martelli, who assembles the Rams’ nonconference schedule each year, already had some contingency options in place in case the The Volunteer Classic fell through.
“Then, 'Alright, what do we got to do next? Let's see what's available out there, let's see what we do,’” Rhoades said. “We got a couple phone calls, we made a couple phone calls. Jimmy talked to a bunch of different people at the end of practice.
“And he and I sat in there, and with the help of our administration, just tried to figure some things out.”
An opening was created in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic as Wichita State was forced to drop out due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program. VCU took the Shockers’ spot in the eight-team event that, in addition to Utah State and VCU, will include Memphis, Saint Mary’s, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, West Virginia and South Dakota State.
Rhoades said VCU’s administration jumped on the logistics of it all right away. They had to make sure the team plane was secured, though Martelli was on that early. The tournament had transportation for the team in Sioux Falls ready, and the hotel, meals and COVID-19 testing will be set for VCU as well.
The group text message was sent out to the team about the new plans, and the team had a 12:15 p.m. flight Tuesday set toward South Dakota.
One question that came up with the new tournament is VCU’s game limit. With three games in South Dakota, the Rams have 10 nonconference dates on their calendar at the moment, which, with 18 Atlantic 10 games, would put them over the NCAA’s game maximum of 27 this year.
Rhoades said that’s something VCU will figure out as it goes, and that the school’s administration is on it as well.
VCU will get quality competition in Sioux Falls. Utah State brings back three starters from a team that won the Mountain West tournament title last season, including 7-foot center Neemias Queta, who’s on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list. The award recognizes the top center in the sport.
The Rams’ coaching staff spent a long night Monday preparing for the Aggies.
It was a whirlwind sequence to get to this point. But if all goes according to plan, VCU will play this week after all.
“Our guys are champing at the bit like everybody else in college basketball just to throw the ball up,” Rhoades said. “These guys are basketball players. And we're just trying to provide that opportunity for them.”
