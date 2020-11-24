From Tennessee to South Dakota: How VCU landed in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

“It got to a point, our guys — just like every player in the country — everybody wants to play. Coaches want to play. And let's go do it,” Rhoades said. “The people that run that event run the Bahamas [event] down there. So we know it'll be organized, and know it'll be run at a high level. And we're looking forward to being a part of it."

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic was originally the annual Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. But it was moved to South Dakota due to the pandemic. Coincidentally, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported in April that VCU will be part of next year’s Battle 4 Atlantis.

On Monday, VCU received a phone call from Tennessee that it had positive tests in its program. That left the Rams in a holding pattern for a bit. But they went into practice that afternoon with an understanding there would be a cancellation. That was later confirmed during practice.

Martelli, who assembles the Rams’ nonconference schedule each year, already had some contingency options in place in case the The Volunteer Classic fell through.

“Then, 'Alright, what do we got to do next? Let's see what's available out there, let's see what we do,’” Rhoades said. “We got a couple phone calls, we made a couple phone calls. Jimmy talked to a bunch of different people at the end of practice.