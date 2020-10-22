Fuller offseason valuable for VCU’s Hason Ward

After Hason Ward arrived at VCU last summer he, essentially, jumped straight into the fire.
He didn’t get the typical, full on-campus offseason to adjust ahead of his freshman season. While normally he would’ve arrived in June, for the Rams’ two-month summer training program, he didn’t touch down in Richmond until mid-August, from his native Barbados, after obtaining his visa.
Ward, a 6-9 forward, still played early, and displayed the type of athleticism that made him a sought-after recruit. But a complete ramp-up period would’ve been beneficial, particularly for a player still relatively new to the game — he only began playing organized hoops as a sophomore in high school, after moving to Massachusetts from Barbados.
So this offseason, with 24 appearances under his belt as a freshman and with a full summer ahead of him, Ward went to work.
His weight room training with Daniel Roose, the team’s director of sports performance, helped him add 13 pounds. And his on-court work with assistant coach Brent Scott has helped him to continue to refine his post moves.
Ward said he’s surprised at how much better he’s gotten in a short span, and coach Mike Rhoades said he’s been happy with Ward’s progress.
"He's increased his vertical … a significant amount. Which has him playing higher vertically,” Rhoades said. “Which was pretty impressive before, but now it's even better. He's just becoming more explosive. And then, on the court, he's just learning. And he's a very coachable kid.
“So he's learning. And he's still got a long way to go, because he's really young to the game, new to the game. But he's really doing a good job with picking things up and carrying them over in live play.”
Ward, in those 24 games last year, averaged 7.1 minutes, with 3 points and two rebounds per game. He registered 15 total blocks.
Despite the limited playing time, Ward — who has a 7-4 wingspan — showed above-the-rim ability, a capable lob partner for VCU’s guards and an adept shot blocker.
Coming off his freshman year, Ward’s objectives were simple: get better, gain weight, get stronger. He returned to Massachusetts after the abrupt end to the season, when the COVID-19 pandemic truncated the Atlantic 10 tournament and pushed VCU’s classes online.
Ward came back to VCU after players were able to, in June, to train at the Basketball Development Center.
Weight room sessions, supplemented by the right nutrition afterward — like protein shakes, usually made by Roose — helped Ward get up to about 210 pounds.
Because of an altered offseason calendar due to the pandemic, players weren’t able to get on the court with coaches until July 20. But Ward has gotten valuable time in with Scott, whose focus is the Rams’ forwards.
Scott, 6-10, was a star himself in college at Rice, and played professionally for 14 years. Scott and Hyland have developed a good relationship — “Big B knows what he’s doing,” Ward said.
“Just adding post moves to his game so he could score one-on-one in the post,” Rhoades said.
Ward has worked on his ball-handling, and his shot, too. Because he moves well, Ward is playing on the perimeter some this preseason. And he could let his shot fly from mid-range distance, or beyond the arc.
Rhoades said Ward has a nice shot. He just has to continue to work on it.
“We believe that he can be a versatile player for us and eventually be a guy that is comfortable at 20 feet, at 6-9,” Rhoades said.
Ward is set to play much more this season, as part of multiple frontcourt configurations the Rams may use. Ward can play what would be the traditional center spot, but when VCU goes bigger, he or 6-8 senior Corey Douglas could take the traditional power forward spot, with 6-8, 240-pound Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard III at center.
Ward said he’s proud of himself, with the progress he’s been able to make ahead of his sophomore season. His more complete offseason could pay dividends when the Rams tip off in about a month.
And his plan continues to be straightforward: keep getting better and keep building.
“So, good things will come,” Ward said.
