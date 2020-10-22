Fuller offseason valuable for VCU’s Hason Ward

Scott, 6-10, was a star himself in college at Rice, and played professionally for 14 years. Scott and Hyland have developed a good relationship — “Big B knows what he’s doing,” Ward said.

“Just adding post moves to his game so he could score one-on-one in the post,” Rhoades said.

Ward has worked on his ball-handling, and his shot, too. Because he moves well, Ward is playing on the perimeter some this preseason. And he could let his shot fly from mid-range distance, or beyond the arc.

Rhoades said Ward has a nice shot. He just has to continue to work on it.

“We believe that he can be a versatile player for us and eventually be a guy that is comfortable at 20 feet, at 6-9,” Rhoades said.

Ward is set to play much more this season, as part of multiple frontcourt configurations the Rams may use. Ward can play what would be the traditional center spot, but when VCU goes bigger, he or 6-8 senior Corey Douglas could take the traditional power forward spot, with 6-8, 240-pound Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard III at center.

Ward said he’s proud of himself, with the progress he’s been able to make ahead of his sophomore season. His more complete offseason could pay dividends when the Rams tip off in about a month.