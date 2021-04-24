'Here we are:' Rams headed to NCAAs after blanking Hawks for A-10 field hockey title

From a visual perspective, VCU’s field hockey players broke their huddle heading into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s A-10 championship game the way they always do. But this break was louder, clearly more impassioned than usual.
The extra oomph was rooted in an expression the Rams have been repeating among themselves during this spring-semester season: “We didn’t come this far just to come this far.”
So as VCU entered the final 15 minutes of a scoreless tie with Saint Joseph’s, “we knew our entire season was leading up to this … we were ready to go,” said forward Lonica McKinney, responsible for the first goal in a 2-0 victory over Saint Joseph’s before about 100 fans at Cary Street Field.
The top-seeded Rams (9-0) won their first A-10 field hockey title since joining the league in 2012, and the championship comes with a spot in the NCAA tournament.
At 10 p.m. Saturday, the NCAA will reveal the 12-team tournament bracket. Nine automatic qualifiers – VCU among them - are joined by three at-large selections. VCU entered the A-10 tournament ranked No. 18, having beaten No. 16 ODU to begin the season. That was the Rams’ lone nonconference game. The A-10 championship was VCU’s lone path to the NCAA tournament.
The award for the four-team league tournament’s most outstanding player went to VCU junior goalie Sasha Elliott, a resident of The Netherlands and the last line of defense that shut out fourth-seeded Richmond 1-0 in the semifinals Friday before blanking the third-seeded Hawks. Saturday in the final, Elliott stopped a pair of Saint Joseph’s penalty-corner opportunities in the first half.
“We were patient, and we kind of let the game come to us a little bit, which is a good thing,” said VCU coach Stacey Bean. “We made some mistakes, but we organized well out of them defensively. It’s a game of mistakes, this sport is … The team that recovers from those mistakes and is most organized really limits the other team’s options.”
The Rams knocked the tension out of a 0-0 game by scoring off a rebound that followed a fast-break shot with 13:07 remaining.
“I don’t even know what happened before the rebound that led to my goal," said McKinney, a sophomore from British Columbia.
After the game’s first score, there was no doubt about what happened.
“As soon as we got that goal, we had momentum and the intensity just jumped up to another level,” said McKinney. “You could definitely feel the energy in the air, like ‘We can actually win right now. We just have to play defense and keep it out of our net.’”
The Rams added a second goal with about two minutes left on Georgia Carr-Brown's deflection after Saint Joseph’s (5-3) pulled its goalie.
The Rams were picked fourth among eight in the A-10 preseason poll. Saint Joseph’s was the favorite.
“I’ll just say the NCAA tournament wasn’t on my calendar as something I was expecting to have to pencil in,” said McKinney. “I wasn’t trying to get my hopes up too high going into this spring season. But here we are.”
In 2018, Saint Joseph’s beat VCU 1-0 for the A-10 championship in Philadelphia. VCU had lost seven straight to Saint Joseph’s, which captured the last three A-10 titles and participated in five straight championship games.
The Rams and Hawks did not meet during the regular season, shifted from the fall to the spring because of the pandemic.
