'Here we are:' Rams headed to NCAAs after blanking Hawks for A-10 field hockey title

“We were patient, and we kind of let the game come to us a little bit, which is a good thing,” said VCU coach Stacey Bean. “We made some mistakes, but we organized well out of them defensively. It’s a game of mistakes, this sport is … The team that recovers from those mistakes and is most organized really limits the other team’s options.”

The Rams knocked the tension out of a 0-0 game by scoring off a rebound that followed a fast-break shot with 13:07 remaining.

“I don’t even know what happened before the rebound that led to my goal," said McKinney, a sophomore from British Columbia.

After the game’s first score, there was no doubt about what happened.

“As soon as we got that goal, we had momentum and the intensity just jumped up to another level,” said McKinney. “You could definitely feel the energy in the air, like ‘We can actually win right now. We just have to play defense and keep it out of our net.’”

The Rams added a second goal with about two minutes left on Georgia Carr-Brown's deflection after Saint Joseph’s (5-3) pulled its goalie.

The Rams were picked fourth among eight in the A-10 preseason poll. Saint Joseph’s was the favorite.