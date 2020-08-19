Influenced by two successful mentors, Vivian Segnini takes over VCU women's tennis program

Segnini’s life in tennis began at about the age of 7. It was something her father, Celso, played and she loved it.

The Sao Carlos, Brazil, native would spend hours on the court —‌ as much time as possible.

Segnini decided when she was 14 that she wanted to turn pro and did in 2004, at age 15. That began a successful, eight-year career during which she played in a pair of Fed Cups with Brazil (2010 and 2011), and the Panamerican Games (2011)

In October 2008 and October 2011, Segnini was the top-ranked pro in Brazil.

In the midst of the success, Segnini admits it wasn’t easy, though. She would usually travel alone, as tennis took her to 38 different countries.

She feels grateful for the opportunity she had, despite the challenges that came with it.

“I had so many experiences on the court,” Segnini said. “And I had to really learn things the hard way, by myself. And just learning how to play. Trying to learn from my losses, from my wins, by myself. And having to have this discipline to practice on my own and to find people to practice with.”