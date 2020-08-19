Influenced by two successful mentors, Vivian Segnini takes over VCU women's tennis program

As Vivian Segnini established herself in collegiate tennis, her mentors were a pair of stalwarts as accomplished as they come.
Cid Carvalho and Paul Kostin have enough hardware between them to open a museum. Carvalho, in 34 years at Winthrop (25 coaching both men’s and women’s tennis), racked up a combined 26 conference tournament titles and 25 NCAA appearances.
Kostin, in 30 years at VCU (16 coaching both men’s and women’s tennis), compiled a combined 29 conference tournament titles and 38 NCAA appearances.
Segnini, after playing professional tennis, worked on the staffs of both in the past decade.
She was hired to replace Carvalho as Winthrop’s women’s tennis coach in 2019, following his retirement.
Then, after Kostin’s retirement earlier this year, Segnini was announced as VCU’s new women’s tennis coach on Tuesday. It’s a program that has enjoyed perennial success. And, after learning from coaches like Carvalho and Kostin, Segnini will be working to keep it going.
"First of all, I know that both coaches that I worked with, they just put so much energy into their programs,” Segnini said. “And they really worked hard and did everything they could. And I think that's why they were so successful. So I want to come in and I want to put as much energy into this program as Paul did throughout his career.”
Segnini’s life in tennis began at about the age of 7. It was something her father, Celso, played and she loved it.
The Sao Carlos, Brazil, native would spend hours on the court — as much time as possible.
Segnini decided when she was 14 that she wanted to turn pro and did in 2004, at age 15. That began a successful, eight-year career during which she played in a pair of Fed Cups with Brazil (2010 and 2011), and the Panamerican Games (2011)
In October 2008 and October 2011, Segnini was the top-ranked pro in Brazil.
In the midst of the success, Segnini admits it wasn’t easy, though. She would usually travel alone, as tennis took her to 38 different countries.
She feels grateful for the opportunity she had, despite the challenges that came with it.
“I had so many experiences on the court,” Segnini said. “And I had to really learn things the hard way, by myself. And just learning how to play. Trying to learn from my losses, from my wins, by myself. And having to have this discipline to practice on my own and to find people to practice with.”
Segnini decided to shift gears at the age of 23, in 2012. She wanted to get her college degree. A recruiting agency called Daqui pra Fora connected her to Winthrop. She wasn’t eligible to play college tennis anymore, but the agency spoke with Carvalho about the possibility of Segnini coming on board as a student assistant coach.
So Segnini started at the Rock Hill, S.C., school in 2013. While majoring in psychology and minoring in coaching, she got real-life experience alongside Carvalho.
“He taught me so much about tennis and about life,” Segnini said of Carvalho. “And he was always really trying to prepare me for the day when I would become a head coach. So he really involved me in everything possible in the program. Because he wanted to help me and teach me.”
After graduating in 2017, Segnini worked an additional season as a graduate assistant with the Eagles. In total, she helped Winthrop to four Big South titles and the program’s first NCAA tournament match victory, in 2018.
Meanwhile, Kostin, ahead of the 2018-19 season, contacted Segnini and offered her a position as a graduate assistant on his staff. She felt it would add a lot to her career, working with and learning from Kostin. She was also attracted by the Center for Sports Leadership graduate program.
So she made the move, and helped VCU to a sixth A-10 title in 2019. She graduated from CSL last year, too.
Afterward, coming off Carvalho’s retirement, Segnini went back to Winthrop, as the head coach. It was a transition she found smooth, following her several years as an assistant. But the end of her tenure was anything but, because of things out of her control.
The season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And then, partly because of the pandemic’s financial impact, Winthrop cut its men’s and women’s tennis programs in June.
“My first year as a head coach, it really wasn't the way I expected because of COVID,” Segnini said. “But I'm still very grateful that I had that experience.”
But, in a way, the timing lined up. Kostin announced his retirement in April. Segnini said she knew it was a great opportunity and applied for the position.
Kostin, who continued to work through the end of July, stayed out of the hiring process for the most part, but said there were a lot of candidates. Segnini became the pick, and officially started this past Friday.
“She stood out during her time working for coach Paul Kostin by her ability to connect with our student-athletes,” VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said of Segnini in a news release announcing her hiring. “She brings a global recruiting portfolio that fits well with our program and a deep knowledge of teaching the game of tennis.”
Fall semester classes began at VCU Monday and Segnini said her team would have its first meeting together Wednesday, and begin practice. This fall, because of the pandemic, is set to look different, without the trips to the usual fall tournaments. The team will use the time to focus on practicing and conditioning with a focus on the spring season.
In back-to-back years, Segnini has walked into two similar situations — tasked with filling the shoes of two uber-successful mentors in Carvalho and Kostin.
The influences will surely be there. But as Kostin officially steps into retirement, and away from the program he took to new heights, his advice to Segnini is simple.
"I think she's going to do a good job. … The only advice is, 'Be yourself and do your job,'” Kostin said. “And it's just very simple. Don't try to simulate somebody else.”
(804) 649-6442
@wayneeppsjr