Is VCU ahead of schedule?

It’s the lowest team ranking within VCU’s page on the advanced college basketball statistics site KenPom.com: 1.23, 284th in the country.
The site tabulates programs’ average experience in years, where freshman is zero, sophomore one and so on, and adjusted for playing time.
VCU’s mark of 1.23 years translates to the Rams being one of the youngest teams in the country. Their mark is 12th out of the 14 teams in the Atlantic 10.
Yet, in KenPom.com’s overall team rankings, VCU is third among A-10 programs, 54th overall.
No program in the A-10 has played more games than VCU (6-2) and the team matches Saint Louis (6-0) for most victories against out-of-conference foes with league play approaching. VCU surged to that record after winning four straight handily at home, and after winning two out of three in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota to start the year. The group has played standout defense, ranking among the best in the country in multiple categories.
The Rams’ success has come despite that 1.23 years stat or, more specifically, despite the fact that four freshmen and three sophomores are among the regulars in VCU’s rotation.
So much of the dialogue around this year’s team has been framed around how the Rams are young. Coach Mike Rhoades acknowledged early in the season that there were a lot of questions.
So, with VCU where it’s at now, is the team’s progression ahead of where Rhoades thought it might be at this point?
"At times, yes, right? When you have a young team it's different almost every day I say that,” Rhoades said. “But I really appreciate their approach. For a young team, I've been very impressed with their daily approach.”
Rhoades said players are not just learning, but taking on the responsibility to do it as well. Take Tuesday’s shootaround ahead of that night’s game against Western Carolina.
There were a bunch of players in the gym shooting 40 minutes before the session was scheduled to begin, Rhoades said. And, afterward — when the group was scheduled to go eat its pregame meal, players continued to linger for 15 more minutes, getting additional shots up.
Or take the Sunday practice two days prior when, afterward, almost every player remained in the Rams’ facilities to either work on their body in the training room or get more shots up. Two players hung off to the side to watch game tape.
“Everybody does that, right? But can you do that consistently and that becomes your routine?” Rhoades asked.
Diving deeper, Rhoades said he feels his freshmen and sophomores have done a good job finding their roles — how they can help the team win. Only two of the Rams’ nine underclassmen start: freshman Ace Baldwin and sophomore Bones Hyland.
So, for most of the players in that category, their roles have come in reserve form. But VCU hasn’t swayed from its practice of subbing frequently and playing deep — 10 to 12 in the rotation.
The Rams’ bench is accounting for 40.7% of the team’s minutes, which is the 14th-most in the nation, according to KenPom.com. And, with that, VCU’s reserves are outscoring opponents’ reserves 33 points per game to 23.4 points per game.
“I think we haven't lost a lot when we've gone to the bench, to the depth,” Rhoades said. “And I hope that continues.”
Another piece of the Rams’ accelerated progression seems to be their camaraderie. Though Hyland said the comfortability is increasing, there haven’t been many prolonged stretches where VCU has looked out of sorts dating back to the season opener. That with six newcomers, and all those underclassmen contributing.
That part has been shaped away from the gym in many ways, in the players’ apartments.
Junior Vince Williams said the team is always doing something together. For example, senior Corey Douglas likes to cook, Williams said. So players will hang out, cook and play video games.
Players will be together for hours, Hyland said, all night.
“Just bonding. And that definitely goes a long way,” he said. “And it plays a long way on the court as well, because once that player, he messes up or he gets on himself, now you know you can encourage him, you can talk to him on the court. And that started from the apartment. “
It must be mentioned that VCU’s young pieces brought talent to the table to begin with. The Rams’ freshmen composed what 247Sports ranked the top 2020 recruiting class in the A-10 and the 2019 class, now sophomores, was the No. 2 class in the league.
But now those players are proving their pedigrees, continuing to work, and doing it together and within the system.
That’s helped a team so young get ahead of the curve .
“Maybe we're ahead of what people thought we are,” Rhoades said earlier this month. “But we're still young. And there's no guarantees you win the next game. But, because we're improving each week, it's helping us get ready for the next one, too, with it.”
