Is VCU ahead of schedule?

So, for most of the players in that category, their roles have come in reserve form. But VCU hasn’t swayed from its practice of subbing frequently and playing deep — 10 to 12 in the rotation.

The Rams’ bench is accounting for 40.7% of the team’s minutes, which is the 14th-most in the nation, according to KenPom.com. And, with that, VCU’s reserves are outscoring opponents’ reserves 33 points per game to 23.4 points per game.

“I think we haven't lost a lot when we've gone to the bench, to the depth,” Rhoades said. “And I hope that continues.”

Another piece of the Rams’ accelerated progression seems to be their camaraderie. Though Hyland said the comfortability is increasing, there haven’t been many prolonged stretches where VCU has looked out of sorts dating back to the season opener. That with six newcomers, and all those underclassmen contributing.

That part has been shaped away from the gym in many ways, in the players’ apartments.

Junior Vince Williams said the team is always doing something together. For example, senior Corey Douglas likes to cook, Williams said. So players will hang out, cook and play video games.

Players will be together for hours, Hyland said, all night.