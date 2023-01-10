Kern delivers energy as VCU downs Loyola on the road

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades said he might make some lineup changes to try to get the Rams off to better starts.

So he inserted guard Nick Kern Jr. in place of guard Jamir Watkins, who was averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The move didn’t pay dividends on the slow-start part, but it did pay overall.

With Kern part of high-yield defensive energy, the Rams feasted on Loyola Chicago turnovers, getting 22 in a 78-64 victory in Chicago on Tuesday while earning their first true road win of the season.

VCU, which has won seven of eight, improved to 12-5, 3-1 in the A-10 heading into Friday’s showdown at preseason favorite Dayton. Loyola fell to 6-10, 0-4 in its first season in the league.

“We’re playing better, without a doubt,” Rhoades said in a postgame radio interview.

Kern scored 7 points, including some big dunks. Watkins responded as well. He played only 6 minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls but finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

VCU, which was 0-3 in true road games, had a 31-10 scoring advantage on turnovers.

“That’s how you get your offense going,” Rhoades said.

The Rams had six players in double figures. In addition to Watkins, they got 16 points and seven rebounds from Jalen DeLoach, 13 points and eight assists from Ace Baldwin, 12 points from David Shriver, 10 from Brandon Johns Jr. and 10 from Jayden Nunn.

Shriver, who made 6 of 8 3-pointers in Saturday’s victory over Davidson, was 3 for 3 on treys, including a foul on one that turned into a 4-point play.

The Rams shot 57%. They were 26 of 36 at the foul line.

Leading 35-32 at halftime after recovering from an 18-9 deficit, the Rams got a dunk from Kern that started a 10-0 run that opened a 45-35 lead.

The ballooned to 20 with 10:39 left.

The Rams fell behind 18-9 as the Ramblers hit 7 of their first 11 shots, including all three 3-pointers.

Loyola, though, has had problems with turnovers this season (16.4 per game), and VCU feasted, getting almost that many (15) before the break with full-court and half-court pressure.

The Rams came up with five turnovers in seven possessions, two on shot-clock violations and one on a 10-second call against the press.

Offensively, VCU started getting inside and drawing fouls. The Rams tied the game 20-20 on Johns’ follow basket with a little more than 8 minutes remaining.

The Ramblers got a step-back 3-pointer from Braden Norris, but after a VCU turnover, the Rams forced another shot-clock violation.

Two free throws from DeLoach and a dunk by Kern gave VCU the lead, and the Rams pushed ahead 31-26 on Ace Baldwin’s 3-pointer. They took a 35-32 lead into halftime.

VCU had a 20-0 scoring advantage on turnovers in the first half. With five Loyola players each picking up two fouls, the Rams were 12 of 18 at the foul line. The Ramblers stayed close by getting a combined 20 points from Norris and Tom Welch and hitting 12-of-20 shots from the floor (4 of 6 on treys).