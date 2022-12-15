'Maddening' turnovers overshadow some encouraging signs for VCU

Trying to find remedies for turnovers has been keeping VCU coach Mike Rhoades up at night.

Wednesday’s nightmarish mess of passing and ball handling against Radford likely didn’t allow for more restful sleep.

Despite constant attention in practice to refrain from the season of giving on the court, the Rams gifted a season-high 25 turnovers, a fair amount of them of the head-scratching nature, and still managed to win 70-62 after overcoming an 8-point second half deficit at the Siegel Center.

It’s a central reason VCU (7-4) has struggled to beat just about any team this season. Rhoades called it “maddening.”

“We could be a good team if we don’t turn the ball over, but we’ll continue to struggle on offense when you give the other team the ball,” he said.

This is the second time the Rams have had 20-plus turnovers in a game this season (24 against Morgan State). They are averaging 16.5, which ranks tied for 341st among 352 Division I teams.

Rhoades said they have worked on “everything” in practice to reduce turnovers.

“From pivoting, to eating the basketball, to catching, the way we throw the ball in the post, throwing the ball to the outside away from [a defender], our passing drills,” he said.

“It’s keeping me up at night. What more can we do to teach these guys to take care of the ball? Every play that we run, they know exactly how we want to run it and where to throw the ball. But in live action, we call it game slippage. Lobbing the ball up the court: ‘Well, he’s open coach.’ ‘Yeah, but you lobbed it and allowed someone to run through that pass [and steal it].’ That happened three times [against Radford]."

The menu against Radford included fumbled balls to lost dribbles to highlight-reel pass attempts to passes to spots players had vacated to “What was that?”

With VCU ahead 66-58 with 36 seconds left, sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach tried to dump a wild pass behind his head to Jayden Nunn. Radford quickly stole it, leading to a jumper by the Highlanders 6 seconds later that cut the Rams’ lead to 6.

DeLoach said he heard Nunn say his name, “so I thought he was coming behind me. But he went to the corner instead. That’s on me. I should have just picked it up with two hands and passed it to him.”

DeLoach had five turnovers. Otherwise, he had terrific game with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks that continued a three-game scoring surge of 42 points.

Wing Jamir Watkins had 8 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. But he also had five turnovers.

Point guard Ace Baldwin, returning to the lineup after missing the previous game with a sprained left (shooting) wrist, wasn’t immune. He had six assists on some crafty passes, but he also had six turnovers.

Baldwin, though, missed almost a week and didn’t practice until Tuesday.

There were some encouraging signs during the victory. VCU missed some point-blank finishes but was much better in making shots overall (48.9%). It was 3 of 7 on 3-pointers, continued a season-long trend of drawing fouls (26 on Radford), and made 18 of 22 free throws in the second half.

Rhoades said he didn’t think the turnovers affected the defense, something he’s emphasized the past few weeks. And there was a 6 1/2-minute spree down the stretch where everything clicked and the Rams gained control with a 23-5 run.

Rhoades wasn’t happy with what he called some “bonehead” fouls in the final few minutes. And the turnovers overshadowed some good things.

“It’s all discipline,” Rhoades said. “We’re very immature as a basketball team. So until you take care of your own stuff … it’s going to show up in live action. We have guys right now that don’t take care of the ball. It’s not a big enough deal to them, and it’s hurt us all year long.

“I thought we’d be a better shooting team. I didn’t think we’d turn the ball over as much as we [have] because I thought we had [sophomore] J. Nunn a year older, Zeb [Michigan transfer Zeb Jackson] another handler, Jamir coming back [from a torn ACL]. … But, man, we really throw it away.”