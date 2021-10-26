Mike McRae, VCU pitching coach last four years, named coach at W&M

William & Mary named VCU pitching coach Mike McRae Tribe head coach Tuesday. McRae was a member of the Rams staff for the last four years, and was the head coach 2005-17 at Canisius. There, McRae’s teams went 405-336.

He also has head-coaching experience at Niagara (two years). McRae, an Ontario native, was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year at Canisius and Niagara.

McRae succeeds Brian Murphy, who resigned in mid-September after eight years to become coach at his alma mater, Merrimack College. McRae was named W&M coach by Brian Mann, named director of athletics in June.

McRae helped the Rams to the 2021 A-10 championship and regular-season titles in 2021 and 2019. VCU won at least 34 games in each of his four seasons on staff.

"So much about [W&M] aligns with my personal values and I see it as an ideal fit,” McRae said in a W&M release. “While I am fully committed to building a championship program, I am equally passionate about developing student-athletes who graduate and have the tools necessary to make an impact in life beyond baseball."

McRae played baseball and hockey at Colby College (Class of 1991) in Waterville, Maine.

W&M won CAA championships in 2001 and 2016, the last time the Tribe advanced to the NCAA tournament. W&M in 2021 went 14-29 (10-14 CAA).