More aggressive Jayden Nunn gets VCU going

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades wanted more of the aggressive Jayden Nunn he’s loved since Nunn stepped on campus last year.

With Nunn assuming more of the point guard duties three games into the season because of an injury to Ace Baldwin (broken wrist), Rhoades thought the 6-foot-4 sophomore combo guard was “playing on his heels” a little bit and was “thinking the game more than just being instinctive.”

“He was trying to do it all, and it was taking away his No. 1 trait – his aggressiveness with the ball,” Rhoades said. “He can get places with the ball.”

Nunn was in a good place Saturday against Kennesaw State. He was 7 of 11 from the field, scored a career-high 24 points (one assist, two turnovers, one steal, one block) and made some crucial 3-pointers and free throws late in a come-from-behind 64-61 victory.

“Coach is always preaching to me have a clear mind and just be aggressive,” Nunn said. “So that’s what I did.”

As a measure of his attack mode, Nunn shot 12 free throws, making eight. He’d taken 16 free throws in VCU’s previous five games.

“I’ve been in this position [as the point guard] before,” he said. “Everything was comfortable. Just play basketball. That’s what I’ve been doing, previous practices as well.”

The Rams (4-2) will need him doing that Wednesday, particularly if two starters, Baldwin and wing Jamir Watkins (bone bruise in knee), aren’t available when they take on Vanderbilt (3-3) at the Siegel Center (7 p.m.).

Baldwin averaged 12 points, 7 assists and 5 steals in two games. He’s 12 days into a 2-3 week time frame to return from surgery. Watkins is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds and shooting 41.2% on 3-pointers. He came out after 6 minutes against Kennesaw State. Both are considered day to day.

Nunn seems to be next in the line of standout VCU guards. He averaged 8.6 points – shooting 36% on 3-pointers -- and had 21-, 20- and 18-point games against Connecticut, Jacksonville State and Wake Forest, respectively, as a freshman. A good defender, he made the A-10 all-rookie team and was a third-team all-conference pick in preseason this year.

Saturday’s output upped his average to 11 points.

Rhoades also wanted to see more aggressiveness from starting 6-9 sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach. Rhoades challenged him to pick up his play after halftime against Kennesaw State.

Deloach scored all 6 of his points, had five of his seven rebounds and had all three of his blocks in the second half. His basket off an offensive rebound tied the game at 57 with 2:26 left.

"I just told him he wasn’t playing hard enough and wasn’t getting things done for us and was hurting us,” Rhoades said. “If that’s the way he’s going to play, I’m going to play the young guys.

“He really responded. I’m really proud of him. That’s a big step in maturity. He’s still a young player -- he’s only a sophomore with a new role. I really appreciate how he responded to that challenge, and we need that from him going forward.”

VCU beat Vanderbilt 48-37 last year. On that Commodores team was guard Scotty Pippen Jr., now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This season’s squad has four players – Myles Stute, Liam Robbins, Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence – averaging between 11.3 and 11.7points for coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former NBA all-star who had his contract extended in October.

Robbins, a 7-foot, 250-pound fifth-year senior, had 20 points and eight blocks in a 67-59 victory over Fresno State last Thursday. He has 17 blocks on the season.

“They’re different,” Rhoades said. “They play more guys than they have in the past. They’re deeper. They have some good size. I think they’re a better shooting team than they were in the past. ... We’ve got to make sure we bring our defensive hat because they’re a team … on offense that can get things done.”