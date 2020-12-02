Myles Dread hits 3-pointer at buzzer to down VCU 72-69

Penn State led 64-56 at that point.

VCU (2-2) still gave itself a chance late, with a 7-0 run, that included a pair of baskets from Hason Ward. It pulled the Rams to within 1, 68-67, with 1:22 to play.

Later, Jamir Watkins tied it at 69 with 9 seconds left on a driving layup.

That gave Penn State one more chance, and Dread capitalized, swishing the game winner as time expired.

The VCU loss was despite a breakout night for Stockard, an offseason transfer from Kansas State. The 6-8, 245-pounder had a season-high 13 points, anchoring the Rams’ post game.

Bones Hyland had 11 points and six rebounds. VCU, after shooting 50% in the first half, shot 39.3% in the second.

But led by Stockard, VCU was able to score inside with effectiveness out of the gate. The Rams scored each of their first 8 points inside, before Vince Williams made a 3-pointer that cut Penn State’s lead to 12-11 at the 14:37 mark.

The Williams 3 gave him a new career high in the category, just four games into the season. He’s 7 of 15 overall from deep now this year. He was 6 of 25 as a freshman and 6 of 30 as a sophomore.