Myles Dread hits 3-pointer at buzzer to down VCU 72-69

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Everything VCU did, Penn State had an answer.
The Rams surged with an 8-0 run down the stretch of the first half to take a lead, before the Nittany Lions’ Sam Sessions responded with a 3-point play to snatch it back.
VCU’s Tre Clark scored 5 straight points to give the Rams a lead just over six minutes into the second half and, after Penn State took it back, hit two free throws to tie it again. But Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to reclaim.
Levi Stockard III tied it at 53 on free throws with 8:02 to play, before another Sessoms basket.
Finally, Myles Dread hit a tiebreaking, game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it.
The Rams never trailed my more than 8 points Wednesday night at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. But the Nittany Lions did just enough to secure a 72-69 victory.
Lundy was a red-hot catalyst for Penn State (2-10), finishing with a career-high 32 points, scoring in a variety of ways. He had five 3-pointers. Lundy’s previous career high was 19.
Sessoms followed him with 17 points.
Shortly after Sessoms reclaimed the lead for Penn State after the Stockard free throws, the Nittany Lions scored three straight 3-pointers. Lundy hit two of those, and Sessoms the other.
Penn State led 64-56 at that point.
VCU (2-2) still gave itself a chance late, with a 7-0 run, that included a pair of baskets from Hason Ward. It pulled the Rams to within 1, 68-67, with 1:22 to play.
Later, Jamir Watkins tied it at 69 with 9 seconds left on a driving layup.
That gave Penn State one more chance, and Dread capitalized, swishing the game winner as time expired.
The VCU loss was despite a breakout night for Stockard, an offseason transfer from Kansas State. The 6-8, 245-pounder had a season-high 13 points, anchoring the Rams’ post game.
Bones Hyland had 11 points and six rebounds. VCU, after shooting 50% in the first half, shot 39.3% in the second.
But led by Stockard, VCU was able to score inside with effectiveness out of the gate. The Rams scored each of their first 8 points inside, before Vince Williams made a 3-pointer that cut Penn State’s lead to 12-11 at the 14:37 mark.
The Williams 3 gave him a new career high in the category, just four games into the season. He’s 7 of 15 overall from deep now this year. He was 6 of 25 as a freshman and 6 of 30 as a sophomore.
Later, spurred by a spate of forced turnovers, VCU ran off on the 8-0 spurt that included a 3-pointer by Ace Baldwin and a 3-point play by Hyland — with an and-1 call on a layup that erupted the VCU bench, then a subsequent made free throw. The run gave the Rams a 27-26 advantage with 4:08 left before the break.
But then Sessom responded with his 3-point play to put the Nittany Lions back ahead, 29-27. They led 35-33 at halftime.
Next up for VCU is Mount St. Mary’s at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.
