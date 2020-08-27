New ballpark by 2023? VCU Athletics Village plan partly hinges on relocation of ABC complex.

"We are still targeting that to have the new facility operational and handling shipments," Travis Hill, the ABC's CEO, said Wednesday. "I think what remains to be seen is at what level. But as we stand right now, we are still targeting the official use of the facility by that time."

The quicker the Hanover ABC site is ready for business, the quicker the Hermitage Road complex can be removed to make room for part of the VCU Athletics Village. Hill said the Hermitage Road ABC site probably would not be vacant until "the start of 2022. I think that would be the earliest we would ever kind of relinquish possession and operation.

"Really from the beginning, it's been about making sure the new facility is meeting our needs and we can operate fully out of it. And so, there's a lot of caveats and ifs that come along with what happens at the 2901 Hermitage site, and it really depends on how we get the new site up and running, and our comfort level there.

"In reality, we want to be operating out of that new site ahead of the holiday. But we certainly wouldn't do anything with the current site as we try to make sure that we're set for the holiday of 2021."