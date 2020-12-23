New year brings new sense of urgency for VCU/Flying Squirrels ballpark plans

VCU continues to buy property along the Hermitage Road corridor. City Council adopts the Richmond 300 plan that includes a ballpark in that area.
December developments suggest that Richmond is in line for new stadium that will be part of the VCU Athletics Village and shared with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
What’s the timetable? What’s the cost? How will it be financed? What jurisdictions and organizations are pitching in?
Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, in an interview last week said he wasn’t in position to provide answers to those questions.
“I think we’ll have some of them come to light pretty soon,” he said.
Time is of the essence, which is another 2020 development.
Major League Baseball essentially assumed control of the minors during the year’s tail end, and set forth facility standards for minor league ballparks. Failure to comply could lead to expulsion from affiliated baseball. The Diamond, which opened in 1985, does not comply. Its design and age make needed modifications - spacious clubhouses, coaches' rooms, a lounge, a kitchen, modern strength-and-conditioning areas and indoor batting cages, a film room, and quarters for female staffers - impractical.
The Flying Squirrels invested about $5 million in The Diamond, built in eight months for $8 million, from the fall of 2009 until now. They aren’t going to sink another $10 million in it to bring it up to modern standards, not with the potential of something bright on the horizon in a section of town they view as about to blossom further.
“The ballpark has always been a great centerpiece of that area, and I think maybe we’re one of the things that pushed that area toward the development that’s about to happen,” said Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president.
MLB won’t require all ballparks to be compliant in 2021, but it is expecting progress toward compliance during a three- or four-year stretch. From the time construction starts, expect a minimum of 18 months before a ballpark rises at approximately the current site of Sports Backers Stadium, according to the Richmond 300 master plan that’s guiding city growth.
In August, McLaughlin said that with an optimist’s eye he could see a new baseball stadium for the 2023 season. He also noted that additional land acquisitions were necessary and funding must be organized.
There has been no real sense of urgency about a new Richmond ballpark during the Squirrels’ first decade. The Minor League Baseball office, which no longer exists as it formerly did, wanted a replacement for The Diamond. So did the Double-A Eastern League. But there didn’t seem great risk of losing the Richmond franchise because it annually was among the Double-A attendance leaders, and is well managed.
MLB’s takeover of the minors changes the framework, and ramps up the pressure to build.
"Major League Baseball is no longer willing to accept substandard facilities," said Joe McEacharn, the Double-A Eastern League president since 2003. "There may be grace periods: 'You're going to keep your Double-A team [for now], but we're going to revisit that in three years, five years,' whatever it may be. And if something isn't done, you're going to be in jeopardy."
With a new stadium, Richmond could put itself in position for a return to Triple-A, the level at which it played before the Flying Squirrels arrived, and a potential affiliation with the Washington Nationals. That organization has twice examined Richmond as a partner in the last decade and twice passed, primarily because of The Diamond’s condition.
