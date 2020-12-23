New year brings new sense of urgency for VCU/Flying Squirrels ballpark plans

“The ballpark has always been a great centerpiece of that area, and I think maybe we’re one of the things that pushed that area toward the development that’s about to happen,” said Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president.

MLB won’t require all ballparks to be compliant in 2021, but it is expecting progress toward compliance during a three- or four-year stretch. From the time construction starts, expect a minimum of 18 months before a ballpark rises at approximately the current site of Sports Backers Stadium, according to the Richmond 300 master plan that’s guiding city growth.

In August, McLaughlin said that with an optimist’s eye he could see a new baseball stadium for the 2023 season. He also noted that additional land acquisitions were necessary and funding must be organized.

There has been no real sense of urgency about a new Richmond ballpark during the Squirrels’ first decade. The Minor League Baseball office, which no longer exists as it formerly did, wanted a replacement for The Diamond. So did the Double-A Eastern League. But there didn’t seem great risk of losing the Richmond franchise because it annually was among the Double-A attendance leaders, and is well managed.

MLB’s takeover of the minors changes the framework, and ramps up the pressure to build.