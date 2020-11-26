No. 15 West Virginia muscles its way to 78-66 victory over VCU

VCU showed brighter signs on offense in the second half, with layups from seniors Corey Douglas and Levi Stockard III and a 3 from Baldwin, cutting the deficit to 3.

But more WVU 3s helped stave the Rams off. McNeil hit a pair and senior Taz Sherman another. The second by McNeil pushed West Virginia’s lead to 54-42 at 13:11.

Their lead never dipped back below 9 the rest of the way.

VCU was outrebounded 49-34. Culver finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Tshiebwe 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rams forced 21 turnovers — one of the positives Rhoades gleaned. But not enough of other defensive possessions finished with a rebound, he said. West Virginia led the country in offensive rebounding percentage last season and had 23 offensive boards Thursday.

But Rhoades said his team has to execute on offense better, and do a better job playing against physicality, which in the postgame press conference he promised it would.

The Rams have to learn from Thursday, Rhoades said, and he’ll be seeking a response against Memphis Friday.

“When teams try to take us out of stuff and are real physical with us, we can’t allow that to happen,” Rhoades said.