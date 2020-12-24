Nonconference reflections: Takeaways from VCU's nine contests to date

VCU made it to the nonconference finish line with Tuesday’s finale against James Madison.
And, this year, that’s notable in and of itself.
The Rams got in a full nine games — the maximum they could with 18 Atlantic 10 contests ahead, to meet this year’s NCAA game limit of 27 — without any major hiccups. And the hiccups that did appear — the cancellation of The Volunteer Classic and of the rematch at LSU — were resolved quickly with replacements: the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and the home game against JMU.
So in a season when VCU really could’ve used as much nonconference action as allowed, the young group got it.
“I'm really proud, from our doctors, administration, our whole staff, helping our guys be able to play nine games. Especially with a young team,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And the way we went about the games, and our guys' preparation for a young team — I was very impressed with that.
“I think those nine games, that has helped us a lot to prepare for the A-10. Not everybody in the country has had that opportunity like us.”
VCU emerged from the nine games with a 7-2 record, demonstrating that, though young, this year’s group is talented and tough. And it’s one that feels primed to rise back up the A-10 league standings, better than last year’s No. 9 seed and better than this year’s No. 9 spot in the preseason poll.
With a full nonconference body of work and several days to go before their A-10 opener at Saint Joseph’s Wednesday afternoon, here are some reflections on what the Rams have shown to this point.
Defense star of the show
This really couldn’t start anywhere else. The brand has been strong for VCU once again.
The Rams put an emphasis on establishing a strong base and foundation defensively this offseason. And the new amalgamation of players this year has conformed, to force a high number of turnovers and use those as a spark for the rest.
VCU has three players near the top of the list nationally in steals: Tre Clark (tied-16th, 20), Bones Hyland (t-32nd, 17) and Ace Baldwin (t-32nd, 17). That’s helped the team rank third in the country in total steals (99) and tied for fourth in steals per game (11). VCU is 27th in the nation in turnovers forced per game (18.3).
Those have turned into tangible points: VCU is scoring 22.2 points per game off giveaways, outscoring opponents by about 8 points a game in that category.
It certainly hasn’t been perfect. The second half against JMU yielded 50 points, a sizable blip. But it’s been clear overall that defense is this team’s primary identity.
Bones Hyland continuing upward trajectory
Hyland burst through the door last year, displaying his offensive talents and his readiness to be a significant contributor. As a freshman, he was the Rams’ second-leading scorer in 18 A-10 games last season (11 points per game). He also led the team in 3s in 31 games overall (63).
With six upperclassmen gone off last year’s team, Hyland has slid into his role as primary point getter nicely. He moved into more of an off-ball spot, and has a high usage rate: he’s taking 35.1% of VCU’s shots when he’s on the floor, which is the 15th-most in the country, according to KenPom.com.
And Hyland, with the added responsibility, has delivered. He’s averaging a team-high 18.2 points, which is fourth in the A-10 overall. He’s scored 30 and 31 points this year, career highs, and is shooting 38.7% from deep. His 29 3s lead the A-10.
Hyland has been the consistent scorer VCU needed, to pace what’s been pretty evenly balanced offensive contributions from the rest of the rotation.
Freshmen filling in just fine
Any questions there were about how much this year’s crop of four freshmen would contribute began to be answered pretty quickly in VCU’s season opener against Utah State. Each touched the floor within the game’s first 11 minutes — Ace Baldwin started at point guard, and Josh Banks, Mikeal Brown-Jones and Jamir Watkins got action, too.
Baldwin has been a standout, among the nation’s leaders in assists while playing 25.4 minutes a game.
Banks, Brown-Jones and Watkins have played double-digit minutes consistently as well. Brown-Jones has shown his capability as a versatile and mobile frontcourt piece, one willing to step out and shoot. And Watkins is a talented shooter who’s also explosive in getting to and finishing at the rim. Banks has sharpshooter capabilities, too.
A major component of VCU’s system is depth, and the ability of the freshmen to be contributors right away is a boon for the Rams. Continued growth from them in A-10 play will be crucial for the group as a whole.
Block party in effect
Not just in the form of the defensive play, but also on the block offensively as well. VCU is producing inside with much greater efficiency than last year.
The Rams shot 48.4% on 2-point attempts last year (217th nationally, per KenPom.com), but are shooting 56.2% this year (37th). And just about everyone is contributing to that, it’s not just the post players like Corey Douglas, Levi Stockard III, Hason Ward and Brown-Jones — though the Rams have gotten some good play out of them, too, with solid packages of post moves.
On the defensive end, Douglas and Ward have led VCU in literal blocks — they have 17 apiece, helping the Rams rank third in the country in total blocks (49).
Fouls, turnovers areas to fix
Even in the midst of VCU’s five-game win streak to close nonconference play, there remains two glaring areas to improve in moving forward: fouling and turnovers. Coincidentally, those were two things that bit the Rams’ in their near stumble against JMU.
The Rams are committing 19.6 personal fouls a game, which is 249th nationally. They had 20 against JMU, but survived in part because the Dukes missed 12 free throws.
Then, though VCU has moved the ball around well on offense, the group is giving it away at a less-than-satisfactory rate, too. The team had 17 against JMU, third-most this year. The Rams are averaging 15 (t-223rd in the country), and Rhoades desires to see that number slashed by at least three per game.
But the high number of turnovers the Rams are forcing — and how they’re capitalizing on those — is helping to negate their own turnovers.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr