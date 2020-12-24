Nonconference reflections: Takeaways from VCU's nine contests to date

VCU made it to the nonconference finish line with Tuesday’s finale against James Madison.

And, this year, that’s notable in and of itself.

The Rams got in a full nine games — the maximum they could with 18 Atlantic 10 contests ahead, to meet this year’s NCAA game limit of 27 — without any major hiccups. And the hiccups that did appear — the cancellation of The Volunteer Classic and of the rematch at LSU — were resolved quickly with replacements: the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and the home game against JMU.

So in a season when VCU really could’ve used as much nonconference action as allowed, the young group got it.

“I'm really proud, from our doctors, administration, our whole staff, helping our guys be able to play nine games. Especially with a young team,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And the way we went about the games, and our guys' preparation for a young team — I was very impressed with that.

“I think those nine games, that has helped us a lot to prepare for the A-10. Not everybody in the country has had that opportunity like us.”