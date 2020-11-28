Opening observations: What VCU showed in its first three games

As coach Mike Rhoades put it after his team’s win over Memphis Friday to close the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., there were a lot of questions about his team entering the season. And there still are a lot of questions, he said.

But, over the course of VCU’s three games in three days, VCU answered some of those questions, Rhoades feels.

The Rams are young, yes, it’s been a common refrain about this year’s group with four freshmen and five sophomores. Add in senior transfer Levi Stockard III and junior transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon, and there were six newcomers total this year — half the team’s dozen-deep rotation.

At the same time, the freshmen have shown they can play right away, and returners are showing growth. So perhaps the biggest, collective question that VCU answered in South Dakota is that, despite the significant roster turnover and though young overall, it can still compete and win games against quality competition.