Opening observations: What VCU showed in its first three games

As coach Mike Rhoades put it after his team’s win over Memphis Friday to close the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., there were a lot of questions about his team entering the season. And there still are a lot of questions, he said.
But, over the course of VCU’s three games in three days, VCU answered some of those questions, Rhoades feels.
The Rams are young, yes, it’s been a common refrain about this year’s group with four freshmen and five sophomores. Add in senior transfer Levi Stockard III and junior transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon, and there were six newcomers total this year — half the team’s dozen-deep rotation.
At the same time, the freshmen have shown they can play right away, and returners are showing growth. So perhaps the biggest, collective question that VCU answered in South Dakota is that, despite the significant roster turnover and though young overall, it can still compete and win games against quality competition.
The Rams — after joining the Crossover Classic field the night before they flew out following the cancellation of their original destination of The Volunteer Classic in Knoxville, Tenn., due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Tennessee program — wound up going 2-1 in Sioux Falls, with victories over Utah State (85-69) and Memphis (70-59), and a loss to 15th-ranked West Virginia (78-66), the eventual event champion.
Here are a handful of observations from VCU’s start:
Ace Baldwin proving adept at assists
The talk this offseason was that talented sophomore Bones Hyland would play more off the ball this year, at the traditional shooting guard spot, to allow him to flourish even more offensively. Hyland played mostly point guard as a freshman.
That has proved to be the case. And the player who has stepped in at point guard is true freshman Ace Baldwin. The 6-foot, 190-pound Baltimore native, against Utah State, became the first VCU freshman to start a season opener since Malik Crowfield four years ago. He’s shown why.
Baldwin has demonstrated his feel for the game and his court vision in racking up 19 assists to seven turnovers over the three games, while averaging 25.7 minutes. He’s 25th in the nation in KenPom.com’s assist rate, assisting on 44% of VCU’s baskets when he’s on the floor.
He’s also tied with Hyland for second on the team in steals with six.
Similar to Hyland last year, Baldwin is showing he’s ready, and early.
"First three games it was a good experience to be out here,” Baldwin said. “Getting to play with [my] teammates, knowing them on the court. And I'm looking forward to just keep winning with the team."
Hyland, by the way, is averaging a team-high 16 points from his new spot, including a career-high 23 points against Utah State on Wednesday.
A healthy Vince Williams is shining
In the previous two years, junior Vince Williams’ offseasons were significantly shortened due to surgeries on his shoulders. But this year, finally, after recovering from a sprained left Achilles, Williams got the closest thing to a full offseason that he’s had since he’s been at VCU.
Taking advantage, shooting was one of the things Williams put a focus on in his offseason training. And it’s paying off. Williams is 6 of 13 from deep so far this year (46.2%). That matches the number of 3s he made as both a freshman (6 of 25) and a sophomore (6 of 30), in 33 and 21 games, respectively.
Williams is averaging 13.7 points, second on the team.
Tre Clark swiping the ball at a high rate
When point guard Tre Clark was pushed into more playing time down the stretch last season as a freshman, one of the things that stood out was his defensive presence. And he’s continued to build on that this year, demonstrating ball-hawk capabilities.
Clark had six steals in 17 games last year. This year he leads the Rams with seven assists in three games, a couple times swooping in like a defensive back in football to swipe the ball and take it back the other way for a basket.
According to KenPom.com’s steal percentage stat (the percentage of possessions a player comes up with a steal while in the game) Clark ranks 20th in the country at 7.42%.
Defense has been the clear strength
Even with all the newcomers, defense has proved to be the Rams’ bread and butter yet again so far. VCU has been able to use the press to its advantage to turn up the heat and make opponents uncomfortable.
There was no greater example than the last 13-plus minutes of the season opener against Utah State, when VCU forced a flurry of turnovers and flipped the complexion of the game to secure a win — “a little Havoc,” Rhoades said.
According to KenPom.com, the Rams as a team are 21st in the country in steal percentage (14.4%) and 37th in block percentage (12.5%). Sophomore Hason Ward leads VCU with seven blocks and senior Corey Douglas has five.
Rebounding a weakness early
One of the biggest questions that remains for VCU is rebounding. The Rams, through their first three games, have been outrebounded an average of 39.3 to 32.3. Utah State turned 13 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points and West Virginia 23 offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points.
VCU was out-rebounded a total of 84 to 62 against Utah State and West Virginia, though it out-rebounded Memphis by one, 35-34.
What’s ahead
VCU will now get a few days off before traveling to play Penn State on Wednesday. Then the Rams have five straight at home scheduled, beginning with Mount St. Mary’s Saturday.
