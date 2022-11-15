Opportunity abounds for VCU in Brooklyn at Legends Classic

Opportunity abounds in Brooklyn this week for VCU basketball, where the Rams will face some of their toughest non-conference tests of the season and perhaps their greatest opportunities to build a resume worthy of NCAA tournament at-large consideration.

VCU's 2022-23 schedule features three Power Five opponents. The Rams host the SEC's Vanderbilt (0-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Aside from that, this week's Legends Classic at Barclays Center features the only two matchups with Power Five opponents on the Rams' slate.

And at his weekly press conference Monday, head coach Mike Rhoades talked about the opportunity that awaits his Rams in The Big Apple.

VCU (2-0) plays the Pac-12's Arizona State (2-1) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN+; Radio: 910 The Fan).

The winner of that game plays the winner of Wednesday's Big Ten-ACC matchup on the other side of the bracket, Michigan (2-0) vs. Pitt (1-1) Thursday at 9 p.m.. The losing teams meet Thursday at 7 p.m.

"Let's take great advantage of the next opportunity we have," Rhoades said of the message to his Rams this week.

"When you think about it, we're in New York City at Barclays (Center) playing college basketball. What a great experience against some really good basketball teams. Power Fives, however you want to look at it. To us, it's the next game, let's go win the next game. But it's gonna be a great trip, let's get a lot out of it and make sure we're better when we get on the plane to come back.

"We've got a great schedule ahead of us all year long. Let's take advantage of the next one. So Power Fives, whoever it may be, we're going to play a lot of good teams. Lets just take care of the next one and find a way to win."

Of the Sun Devils, who last season finished 14-17 overall (10-10, eighth place in the Pac-12) Rhoades sees a talented group with a particularly strong backcourt that includes guards Frankie Collins (sophomore, two starts, 13 points per game this season) and DJ Horne (junior, 12.5 points per game, started 28 of 30 games last season).

Sophomore forward Marcus Bagley tested the NBA Draft water this offseason before deciding to return to school. He's averaging 12.5 points in two starts this season.

Arizona State lost to Texas Southern 66-67 in overtime on Sunday.

"Those guys can score in bunches and make plays, so we've got to do a really good job being able to guard their perimeter players, and then we've got to do a good job of not giving them the ball so they can take off and score," Rhoades said.

"We haven't done a good enough job in the turnover department, we've got to do a better job at that. But we're working on it as we get more experience and all these new guys start finding their roles, I think we'll get better and better. But Arizona State's a very talented team, they play really hard so it should be a great game."

For some of VCU's roster, most notably freshmen and transfers, playing at Barclays Center will be the biggest stage they've ever competed on before.

"They'd better be excited, because I'm excited," Rhoades said with a laugh.

"I know they will be. VCU travels to New York City great, our fans will be there. This is why you play college basketball, to play in cool events like this, to travel with your team, to play really good teams and be on national television representing VCU and each other. That's what it's all about."

In Saturday's 69-54 victory over Morgan State, VCU committed 24 turnovers and forced 21.

The frenetic contest was by design, Rhoades said. In scheduling the Bears, the Rams hoped for an opponent that would get under their skin a bit, push the tempo and clog passing lanes.

"We could have scheduled someone else who wasn't going to press us," Rhoades said. "They'll gamble on a pass, they'll fly around, you saw how they collapsed on our drives, how physical they were. It was great, it was absolutely why we scheduled them. We got more out of that game than we would of just getting somebody in here and seeing what happened on a Saturday night.

"That game there already has helped us and will continue to help us as we move along."

Injuries: Graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. and senior wing David Shriver were both seen working out on a bike toward the end of Saturday's game. Rhoades said both suffered sprained ankles and are sore, "but should be ready to go" for Wednesday's game.