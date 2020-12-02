Penn State's Myles Dread hits 3-pointer at buzzer to down VCU 72-69

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Everything VCU did, Penn State had an answer.

Down to the final second.

The Rams carried a lead for only brief moments Wednesday night at the Nittany Lions’ Bryce Jordan Center. But they gave themselves a chance late, when they outscored Penn State 9-1 over an almost three-minute stretch, to tie the game at 69 with 8.5 seconds left on the clock.

That gave Penn State the ball last.

On that possession, as the clock approached 1 second remaining, Jamari Wheeler found Myles Dread perched beyond the 3-point line on the right wing. Dread shot and the ball hit nothing but net.

Like the theme all night, when VCU swung, Penn State punched back. And Dread’s 3 was the knockout blow in a 72-69 Nittany Lion victory.

“We fought back, and they made one more play than us here at the end of the game at home here,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “And I thought we had a chance to send it to overtime, get a stop and see what happens.

“I liked our effort today. Thought we shot ourselves in the foot too many times to find a way to get a road win."