Point guard Ace Baldwin's readiness to play right away was honed well before VCU

It began at age 7, and he was thrown in the fire early.
That’s when Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. picked up basketball. And, under the direction of his father, Adrian Sr., it didn’t take long before he began playing beyond his age group — against kids one or two years older. That became regular by the time Baldwin hit fourth and fifth grade.
“That's when I just fell in love with it, once [my dad] just threw me in it,” said Baldwin, a native of Baltimore. “Just kept wanting to play."
As Baldwin grew older, taking part in open gym sessions, he’d play against grown men — at age 15.
It taught him he had to have toughness and grit, and that he had to be ready to compete against older players.
In high school, Baldwin, a point guard, became a standout at Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy. He was on VCU’s radar since his freshman year. The question for the Rams in their pursuit of Baldwin was, “Can we get a freshman point guard that can come in and play right away for us?”
The answer has been a resounding, “Yes.”
Baldwin, against Utah State last month, became just the second VCU freshman to start a season opener since 2008-09. He’s started each of the Rams’ five games heading into Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. matchup with North Carolina A&T at the Siegel Center, and has commanded the show from the point guard spot with poise. As coach Mike Rhoades put it last week, he’s a “quarterback” on the floor.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder has recorded 30 assists to nine turnovers this year. The 30 assists rank 13th in the country.
And Baldwin credits playing against older guys growing up — being thrown in the fire — for his readiness in performing on the collegiate stage.
“Because it's like, 'I've been here before,’” Baldwin said. “It's like nothing new.”
When Baldwin competed with players his elder as a kid, who were stronger than him, he did so with the mindset that he had to match the energy of the game, and play harder.
The experience got him tougher, and readied him for what was down the road.
At St. Frances, Baldwin, according to The Baltimore Sun, scored 1,671 career points and dished 770 assists. He was the paper’s All-Metro co-player of the year after his senior season and its All-Metro player of the year as a junior.
Baldwin’s success garnered plenty of recruiting attention, including offers from high majors like Kansas State, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina.
But he and his father always discussed the intent for Baldwin to go to the school he liked and where he would play, and not to choose based on the name of the school.
It came down to VCU for Baldwin because he found it was bigger than basketball with the Rams. VCU coaches checked in with Baldwin every day, as his father battled cancer last year.
“They were the ones there for me,” Baldwin said. “It was really like family."
Baldwin announced his commitment to VCU in April 2019, the first member of the Rams’ 2020 recruiting class. About seven weeks later, Bones Hyland announced his commitment, for VCU’s 2019 class.
Baldwin and Hyland, a Wilmington, Del., native who leads VCU with 14.6 points per game, are close friends going back to Baldwin’s eighth grade year, when they played against each other in AAU competition as part of the Under Armour Association.
“Bones like my brother. So he played a big part,” Baldwin said. “That sealed the deal right there. Like, I want to play with my brother.”
Once Baldwin got on campus this summer, he put on about 20 pounds working with director of sports performance Daniel Roose, to get to 190 from around 171. On the court, Baldwin said VCU’s coaches tell him all the time to just play his game — and it’s advice that has stuck with him.
“Because, right now, I'm just playing my game,” Baldwin said.
While he had to adjust to the pace of the game with VCU, Baldwin felt he was ready for the moment from the start.
Rhoades described Baldwin as “a little bit of a throwback” at point guard. He takes pride in making his teammates better.
“We saw that from day one,” Rhoades said. “I just think he's very level headed out there. He pulls guys into huddles, he talks to the coaches. He owns a mistake and moves on.”
Baldwin said he’s unselfish. People have told him to be more aggressive, he said, but that’s not his game. He scores when he has to, he said.
“You know how the game is now. Like everybody wants to score,” Baldwin said. “I'm not even that type of person. I really want to win. I don't care about none of that. Like I want to rebound, [and get] steals, assists.”
In addition to the assists, Baldwin is second on the team with 10 steals. He’s also tied for second on the team with 4.0 rebounds per game. He’s averaged 3.6 points, with three 3-pointers.
“I think Ace has just got a great basketball feel,” assistant coach J.D. Byers said.
In the midst of his fruitful start to the year, Baldwin said he’s been really happy because he’s making his mother, Nina, proud.
His father passed away in the summer of 2019. He considered quitting basketball, because his father played such a big role in it with him.
It was the guidance of his father that helped Baldwin become the player he is, ready to perform as a freshman.
And when he steps out on the court, his parents are who he does it for.
“I'm really doing it for my mom and my dad,” Baldwin said. “Like, dad passing away, it motivated me more. Because that's what he would want me to do. Like he wouldn't want me to stop.”
Notes: Wednesday’s game will be the second of a back-to-back for North Carolina A&T (2-4). The Aggies play at Longwood on Tuesday night. … Entering Tuesday’s game, VCU is fourth in the nation in steals (55) and NCAT is sixth (52). … NCAT senior guard Kameron Langley leads the nation with 19 steals.
