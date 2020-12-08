Point guard Ace Baldwin's readiness to play right away was honed well before VCU

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has recorded 30 assists to nine turnovers this year. The 30 assists rank 13th in the country.

And Baldwin credits playing against older guys growing up — being thrown in the fire — for his readiness in performing on the collegiate stage.

“Because it's like, 'I've been here before,’” Baldwin said. “It's like nothing new.”

When Baldwin competed with players his elder as a kid, who were stronger than him, he did so with the mindset that he had to match the energy of the game, and play harder.

The experience got him tougher, and readied him for what was down the road.

At St. Frances, Baldwin, according to The Baltimore Sun, scored 1,671 career points and dished 770 assists. He was the paper’s All-Metro co-player of the year after his senior season and its All-Metro player of the year as a junior.

Baldwin’s success garnered plenty of recruiting attention, including offers from high majors like Kansas State, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina.

But he and his father always discussed the intent for Baldwin to go to the school he liked and where he would play, and not to choose based on the name of the school.