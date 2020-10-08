Prospect of fans at VCU's Siegel Center this season still up in air

With the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season about seven weeks away, the prospect of fans at VCU’s Siegel Center remains to be determined.
The Siegel Center, which hit 20 years old last year, has fostered what has become one of the most notable game environments across the sport. The combination of seats packed to capacity, the Peppas pep band and the Rams’ high-energy style of play has combined to create a distinct home setting.
But the possibility of fans in the Broad Street arena this year, while not out of the question, is up in the air. The school said in a statement Wednesday that it will continue to follow guidance from the state as it relates to capacity for 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball games.
“The Commonwealth has not determined a capacity limit for the 2020-21 season yet, but we will communicate with fans and donors once we have information,” the statement read.
One of the touted components of the Siegel Center atmosphere is the sellout streak for men’s basketball games. The streak, in the 7,637-seat building, now stands at 152. It dates back to Jan. 29, 2011, two months before the program’s run to the Final Four.
If fans are permitted at the Siegel Center at all this season, it figures that there will be a reduced capacity set. According to an athletics spokesperson, the streak would continue to be recognized if a reduced capacity is met, whether 100 or 1,000.
“Regardless of capacity limit, if fans are permitted, a seating manifest that adheres to social distancing guidelines will be generated,” the school said in its statement. “In addition, VCU athletics will transition to fully digital ticketing to eliminate contact between fans and gameday staff.”
Once guidance on fans is received from the state, VCU will begin allocating tickets to donors based on their giving level and priority ranking within that level.
Neither the Rams’ men’s or women’s 2020-21 schedules have been released, with confirmed dates on single games. But VCU has been selling season tickets.
Current season ticket holders are able to opt out of their seats this year and retain their seat locations next season. And if fans are not allowed at all, season ticket holders will have the options to either donate their ticket payment to the Ram Athletic Fund as a philanthropic gift, utilize the ticket payment toward their 2021-22 Ram Athletic Fund payment or receive a refund for the payment.
The 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons are set to begin Nov. 25, a date announced by the NCAA on Sept. 16 and two weeks later than originally scheduled.
