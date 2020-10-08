Prospect of fans at VCU's Siegel Center this season still up in air

If fans are permitted at the Siegel Center at all this season, it figures that there will be a reduced capacity set. According to an athletics spokesperson, the streak would continue to be recognized if a reduced capacity is met, whether 100 or 1,000.

“Regardless of capacity limit, if fans are permitted, a seating manifest that adheres to social distancing guidelines will be generated,” the school said in its statement. “In addition, VCU athletics will transition to fully digital ticketing to eliminate contact between fans and gameday staff.”

Once guidance on fans is received from the state, VCU will begin allocating tickets to donors based on their giving level and priority ranking within that level.

Neither the Rams’ men’s or women’s 2020-21 schedules have been released, with confirmed dates on single games. But VCU has been selling season tickets.

Current season ticket holders are able to opt out of their seats this year and retain their seat locations next season. And if fans are not allowed at all, season ticket holders will have the options to either donate their ticket payment to the Ram Athletic Fund as a philanthropic gift, utilize the ticket payment toward their 2021-22 Ram Athletic Fund payment or receive a refund for the payment.

The 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons are set to begin Nov. 25, a date announced by the NCAA on Sept. 16 and two weeks later than originally scheduled.