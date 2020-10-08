Prospect of fans at VCU's Siegel Center this season still up in the air

With the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season about seven weeks away, the prospect of fans at VCU’s Siegel Center remains to be determined.

The Siegel Center, which hit 20 years old last year, has fostered what has become one of the most notable game environments across the sport. The combination of seats packed to capacity, the booming Peppas and the Rams’ high-energy style of play has combined to create a distinct home setting.

But the possibility of fans in the Broad Street arena this year, while not out of the question, is up in the air. The school said in a statement Wednesday that it will continue to follow guidance from the state as it relates to capacity for 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball games.

“The Commonwealth has not determined a capacity limit for the 2020-21 season yet, but we will communicate with fans and donors once we have information,” the statement said.

One of the touted components of the Siegel Center atmosphere is the sellout streak for men’s basketball games. The streak in the 7,637-seat building now stands at 152. It dates to Jan. 29, 2011, two months before the program’s run to the Final Four.