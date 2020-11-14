Relentlessness a key trait of new VCU signee Nick Kern

As coach Pep Stanciel alluded to Friday, it can be a common cliche to call a player a “dog” — a nod to their relentlessness on the court.

But when used to describe Nick Kern, it’s not just a cliche, Stanciel believes.

“He just has a high motor, energy guy, that's looking to make plays on both sides. Like he just doesn't stop,” said Stanciel, who worked with Kern this summer, and who is the founder of GoL1ve, a youth basketball organization and apparel company based in Columbia, Mo.

Not only does Kern have the drive, but the skill to match it, too, Stanciel said.

Kern’s competitiveness, and his love for basketball, are qualities VCU coach Mike Rhoades described as “exactly what we need in our program. That’s what we want.”

The Rams offered the 6-6 guard from St. Louis in August, pursued him more fiercely than any other school and, on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — VCU landed Kern and his National Letter of Intent, the second piece of the program’s 2021 recruiting class.

"He's an example of a definite combo guard,” Rhoades said of Kern. “He can really push it in transition, and make plays off the dribble. And he can shoot the basketball."