Report: Former VCU coach Will Wade arranged or offered benefits to at least 11 in recruiting efforts at LSU

According to an ESPN report on Wednesday, LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade “either arranged or offered ‘impermissible payments’” to at least 11 prospective recruits or those associated with them.
The report, by senior writer Mark Schlabach, stems from NCAA documents obtained by ESPN. According to the article, the documents state that Wade, who was the coach at VCU from 2015-17, “arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, their family members, individuals associated with the prospects and/or nonscholastic coaches in exchange for the prospects’ enrollment at LSU.”
NCAA enforcement staff received that information and included it in a request that its case centered on the LSU men’s basketball program be handled by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That avenue is meant to oversee complex cases.
The Wednesday revelations are the latest in a string during the past couple of years. In February 2018, Yahoo Sports reported that the NCAA was looking into Wade’s recruiting tactics. That fall, Wade’s name appeared as part of the federal college basketball trial. Wade was reportedly going to be subpoenaed in the trial, but it was later ruled he didn’t have to testify.
In March 2019, Yahoo Sports reported that Wade was on an FBI wiretap talking to Christian Dawkins about a strong offer for a recruit. Dawkins, an aspiring business manager, was sentenced to jail for both a pay-for-play scheme and bribery charges related to his dealings in college basketball.
Wade was soon suspended by LSU. VCU released a statement at the time saying that it reviewed all recruiting activity during Wade’s tenure in Richmond and found “no red flags or causes for concern.”
A Freedom of Information Act request in 2018 by The Times-Dispatch of emails and documents from Wade’s VCU tenure produced no information pertaining to impermissible recruiting tactics while at the school.
Wade was reinstated in April 2019 after meeting with LSU officials and NCAA investigators. He has denied doing business with Dawkins for potential recruits.
According to ESPN, LSU declined to comment on Wednesday’s report.