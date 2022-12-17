Shriver, VCU get going offensively in rout of Northern Illinois

VCU led for all but 29 seconds of game clock at the Siegel Center on Saturday, winning its third straight game and beating the Northern Illinois Huskies 90-63.

“Ninety points,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said with a laugh as he sat down for his postgame press conference. “We’ll take it. Next question.”

In the fourth of a six-game homestand spanning nearly the entire month of December, VCU exploded out of the gate and led 9-2 before a minute and a half had ticked away.

Out of the 15 Rams on the roster, 11 players hit the court, and every one tallied at least 1 point. Brandon Johns Jr. proved the most notable absence, sidelined with back spasms Friday and Saturday.

Though the lineup was smaller without Johns, physicality inside shone through for VCU and the 90 points obliterated the team’s previous season-high mark of 73. Forward Jamir Watkins led the way with 22 points, with Jalen DeLoach not far behind with 16.

A 13-0 VCU run boosted the Rams’ lead to 24-6 after less than 6 minutes had elapsed, and it took until 13:30 remained in the half for the Huskies to reach double digits.

Once the Rams cracked 30, things slowed down as the Huskies tried to claw their way back into it and traded baskets. It didn’t take long for an answer, with a 7-0 run clearing the 40-point mark for VCU en route to a 49-26 halftime lead – the most scored by the Rams in a half this season.

David Shriver started and provided the biggest shots for the Rams early, sinking his first three attempts from beyond the arc – two of those coming within 18 seconds of each other. Shriver was noted for his 3-point shooting prior to the season but had struggled, going just 6 of 36 in the past seven games.

“It’s a huge confidence booster [...] being in a little bit of a slump,” Shriver said. “Seeing those first three go in is a huge confidence builder.”

The senior had transferred from the University of Hartford in the offseason, part of several newcomers to VCU's roster.

“He needed to make some, right?” Rhoades said. “[...] David was ready to step up, really proud of him. The guys were gassing him up to get him going early.”

Overall, Shriver was 3 of 4 from deep and racked up 14 points, while four Rams hit double digits.

“As important as it was to make those shots, making one or two early, his man never left him,” Rhoades said. “[...] That’s important for the rest of the year, that’s a weapon we have. We gotta continue to use it, not just because he made them, but him being out there [as a threat].”

The point total for the Rams kept climbing past 60, past 70 and then to 80 on a Watkins trey. That was followed by the biggest exclamation point on the night, when DeLoach heaved the ball past center court to guard Zeb Jackson, who lofted it up for Nick Kern to slam home.

VCU’s explosive alley-oop pushed the lead to 35, and 2 minutes later a fast-break dunk from forward Toibu Lawal had the Siegel Center rocking. Guard Arnold Henderson VI and forward Christian Fermin came in late to log some minutes and both tacked on 1 point, the latter making a free throw to hit the 90-point mark.