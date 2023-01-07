Shriver, VCU get hot from deep in victory over Davidson

David Shriver’s 18 points came off the bench and from shots beyond the arc that seemed to inch farther and farther back toward half court.

He didn’t lead the Rams in points — that was Ace Baldwin Jr. with 19 as five players reached double digits — but his buckets were arguably the most electric of the afternoon as VCU built a 25-point lead and beat Davidson 89-72 at the Siegel Center Saturday afternoon.

“When I get to a point like that, sometimes I just don’t even know how far I’m going back,” Shriver said. “When I miss, maybe [I take] one step too far — just being in that zone, just laser-focused, kind of hard to see just where I’m at on the floor. When I’m hitting like that, it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s get it up.’ ”

VCU made 15 of 24 from deep, and those 15 3-pointers on the afternoon meant just over half of the Rams’ points came from beyond the arc. It was the most they made since drilling 15 3-pointers in November 2017 against Grambling State.

After a dismal 10-0 shutout through the first 3:38 and a timeout to regroup, Baldwin was the first to take control, getting the Rams on the board with a pair of free throws to break the drought. He added a layup on top of it, while Nick Kern Jr. chipped in a couple successful free throws on the 6-0 run.

“Deny and disrupt,” Rhoades said of the adjustments. “We got after them a little bit more. I thought we started finishing at the basket and it was just a slow start, like taking the first couple minutes of the game to get into the flow of it. Can’t do that. We got to continue to work on that.”

Davidson fought back with a couple of scores in the next minute, but its point total hit 14 and ground to a halt as VCU went on a 10-0 run to take a 19-14 advantage.

The overall 19-4 run was highlighted by two Shriver 3s, the second of which made it 17-14, and the yellow-jerseyed hosts didn’t relinquish that lead for the rest of the game.

“Our defense changed everything,” Baldwin said. “Once we started putting pressure on the ball and having active hands, I think that changed the game right there.”

Shriver’s third trey of the first half gave VCU its first double-digits lead of the day, and his fourth shut down a 5-0 Davidson run and sparked one for the Rams.

“I think David was pressing for a while this year, like, ‘I have to make shots because they want me here to make shots,’ ” Rhoades said. “I told him the other day, ‘You have a great stroke. Everybody tells you to shoot the ball even when you miss. You’re pressing yourself.’ I said, ‘Go get some rebounds, work on your defense. You’re a shooter, man. Keep shooting. And if we’re going down, I’m going with you, but you gotta be you.’ And I just think it’s coming, and you saw that today.”

Shriver’s fifth and final 3 attempt in the first half practically came from the top of the “V” in the center-court logo. He’d already hit one from the logo’s horn but tried from even farther back and missed his first of the night.

“I thought we took three bad shots out of 24 and one of them was David’s heat-seeker there,” Rhoades said to laughs in his postgame press conference. “[But] I would shoot that one too.”

The transfer wasn’t the only one swishing shots from behind the line. Zeb Jackson, Jayden Nunn and Jamir Watkins all hit from deep, with Nunn going 4 of 5 and Baldwin 3 of 6. And the highlights weren’t all long-range: A driving basket from Kern and a late Jackson dunk helped ignite the already-raucous crowd even further.

Though Davidson fought back late, cutting its deficit to 12, the Rams held on, another Shriver 3 the cherry on top of a huge afternoon from beyond the arc.

The Rams came into the game on the heels of a nine-point loss to Duquesne and with a 1-1 record in the A-10. They now sit at 2-1 in conference, 11-5 overall and 10-1 at home.

“The other night, we didn’t get much from the bench,” Rhoades said. “I challenged them in practice and film [to] make a difference. It’s not by getting a double-double; it’s your intensity on defense, it’s getting a loose ball, maybe the guy you’re going in to guard just hits some shots and you turn his water off. That’s the approach you got to have.”

FG FT Reb

DAVIDSON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Mennenga 25 8-12 3-5 0-3 0 2 20

Bailey 30 2-5 2-2 6-9 2 2 6

Huffman 36 7-11 2-3 1-4 2 2 16

Loyer 34 3-6 0-0 0-5 3 1 7

Watson 35 8-13 3-3 0-3 1 2 19

Kochera 17 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0

Skogman 16 0-3 2-2 1-2 0 3 2

Logan 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0

Spadone 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2

Totals 200 29-53 12-15 9-28 8 14 72

Percentages: FG .547, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Loyer 1-2, Mennenga 1-2, Kochera 0-1, Skogman 0-1, Huffman 0-2, Watson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Loyer 9, Mennenga 4, Watson 2, Bailey, Huffman, Logan). Steals: 9 (Bailey 3, Loyer 2, Watson 2, Huffman, Skogman).

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 14 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 5 4

Johns 27 5-8 4-5 1-4 0 3 14

Watkins 16 3-10 2-2 0-2 0 2 10

Baldwin 35 7-12 2-2 0-1 8 2 19

Nunn 21 4-5 0-0 0-3 4 1 12

Shriver 30 6-8 0-0 0-3 0 0 18

Kern 25 2-3 2-2 0-1 2 2 6

Jackson 16 2-3 0-0 0-2 5 1 4

Banks 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0

Lawal 6 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 1 2

Totals 200 32-55 10-11 4-21 20 17 89

Percentages: FG .582, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Shriver 6-8, Nunn 4-5, Baldwin 3-6, Watkins 2-4, Johns 0-1). Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach, Johns, Nunn, Shriver). Turnovers: 13 (Baldwin 3, Johns 2, Nunn 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Jackson, Kern, Lawal). Steals: 10 (Watkins 4, Baldwin 2, Nunn 2, Johns, Lawal).

Davidson 29 43 — 72

VCU 41 48 — 89