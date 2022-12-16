Transfer Brandon Johns Jr. is quickly becoming VCU's most consistent player

Watching for snow toward the end of next week
As a top-60 basketball prospect from Lansing, Mich., a lot of people thought Brandon Johns Jr. was headed to Michigan State.
Except Johns. He went about 60 miles up the road to Ann Arbor and rival Michigan.
“The athletic and academic opportunity was there,” he said. “Obviously people at Michigan State were not too happy that I was going there. They gave me a lot of stuff every time we played there.”
The versatile 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward played in 117 games and had 25 starts in four seasons, went to an Elite Eight, and scored 20 points in a game against Nebraska. But he was unable to secure a consistently bigger role with the Wolverines and averaged only 3.2 points and 2 rebounds in 13.4 minutes as a senior.
With the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID, Johns went into the transfer portal seeking another opportunity. He found it at VCU, where the graduate student has become the Rams’ most consistent player.
Johns is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 28.3 minutes while shooting 48.2% and 83.1% at the foul line (54 of 65). He’s also blocked 12 shots for the Rams (7-4), who take on Northern Illinois (3-7) Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Siegel Center.
The Huskies are coming off an 88-67 loss to No. 15 Gonzaga on Monday. They trailed 36-30 at halftime before surrendering 52 points in the second half. Keshawn Williams had 25 points and eight rebounds and Anthony Crump had 20 and eight rebounds.
Johns is coming off an 18-point game on his birthday Wednesday against Radford. With eight games in double figures, he’s been a dependable scorer for a team that hasn’t always shot well.
“He’s very coachable,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “He plays super hard. Plays to exhaustion all the time. He’s a talented kid. He can make 3s, he can put it on the floor, he can put people at the rim, draws a lot of fouls, rebounds.
“The reason he’s playing well for us and has been our most consistent player is because of his attitude and his approach. He lets a lot of things go that don’t go his way and just moves on. He’s been a lot of fun to coach. He’s a very good player. Even better kid.”
Johns lends maturity and big-game experience to a young team. In the 2021 NCAA tournament as a junior, he averaged 10 points -- with 14 against Florida State -- and 4.3 rebounds and shot 50% in four games. He played 30 minutes, going 4 for 5 and scoring 8 points, in a 51-49 loss to UCLA in the Elite Eight.
Even with the ups and downs at Michigan, he said it “was an amazing opportunity, and I had a great time throughout my four years. I got a degree from Michigan. I learned so much from some of the greatest coaches out there. I’m really appreciative of that.”
Rhoades said VCU recruited Johns out of East Lansing High before his recruitment blew up. Johns’ father and VCU assistant Brent Scott played together in high school; Scott is from Jackson, Mich.
The Rams also recruited junior guard Zeb Jackson out of high school. He played at Michigan before transferring to VCU along with Johns this year. Rhoades said Jackson played AAU basketball at times with former Rams standout Vince Williams Jr., who has shuttled between the G League and the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies this season.
Those relationships paid off the second time around when Johns and Jackson opted to transfer.
“I wanted to come into a system I knew I could be successful in but [where] I’d also have great people, a great atmosphere,” Johns said.
Johns got a sociology degree from Michigan. He’s working on his master’s in criminal justice at VCU, with an eye on possibly getting into forensics.
While Michigan was about an hour from home, it was close enough that he felt he wasn’t always getting away.
“Here, it’s actually good to get out and be independent,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to grow as a person.”
PHOTOS: VCU beats Radford University 70-62
