Tre Clark's ballhawk ability helping VCU rack up high number of steals

“You can see when you can really go for those steals,” Clark said.

There’s a balance, too, though. While the Rams play an aggressive style — that helped them finish 26th in the country in steals per game in 2018-19 (8.0) and 10th last season (9.0) — there’s a discipline that comes with it as well, Rhoades said.

“Discipline” is a word Clark said Rhoades always tells him, and one he tries to keep in mind even while he’s hawking the ball. It’s all about knowing when is and when is not the right time to go for it, he said.

“There's rules to how we do things. There's a discipline,” Rhoades said. “And I think Tre has been a great example as he's continued to get more disciplined on both sides of the ball.”

Clark and freshman point guard Ace Baldwin have been one-two in leading VCU in steals this year, though Baldwin slipped ahead of Clark with four Wednesday — he now has 14 to Clark’s 13.

Among the VCU staffers Clark said he’s talked to about defense is Darius Theus, director of player development. It seems fitting because Theus is tied for third in program history in career steals (237).

The advice he’s gotten? Just keep working and pushing. As Clark’s ascendant season continues, that’s his aim.