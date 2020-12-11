Tre Clark's ballhawk ability helping VCU rack up high number of steals

Tre Clark saw it coming early.
On a Utah State possession with five and a half minutes to go in the first half, on the first day of the season, the VCU sophomore point guard was perched in the paint in front of the basket.
The Aggies’ Brock Miller was on the right wing and moving toward his left, with an open Marco Anthony in his sights, on the opposite wing. Before Miller picked up the ball to pass, Clark began to pounce.
He started a sprint, and arrived at the top of the key just in time to intercept Miller’s pass. It led to an easy solo fastbreak with a layup finish on the opposite end. And it was an early representation of something that’s become a trend this season.
With more playing time, Clark’s impact has grown exponentially this year, with defense a significant segment. In the Rams’ first three games, as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., Clark surpassed his steal total from his 17 games last year — seven to six.
Clark is now up to 13 takeaways through six games, helping VCU to 10.8 steals per game (tied for 10th nationally) and 65 steals total (tied for third nationally).
One of Clark’s offseason focuses was becoming a better defensive player — putting more pressure on the ball in particular. The Covington, Ga., native is succeeding out of the gate for VCU (4-2), which hosts rival Old Dominion (2-1) at the Siegel Center Saturday at 5 p.m.
“I feel like the times that I did get in last year, I feel like I didn't really have a defensive presence during the game,” said Clark, who is averaging 15.6 minutes this year compared to 7.2 last year. “So I just wanted to make that known. I wanted to have a very great defensive presence while I'm on the floor."
VCU, in addition to its overall steal numbers, registered more single-game steals than it did in almost five years last Saturday against Mount St. Mary’s, with 17. Clark tied his career high with four in that game.
Coach Mike Rhoades said the No. 1 attribute that contributes to steals is instinct — and both he and assistant coach Jamal Brunt said Clark has great instincts.
“His comfort level in Havoc and how we press and play, he's got tremendous instincts. And I think a level of maturity,” said Brunt, who coordinates VCU’s defense.
On a particular possession, there are particular things Clark looks for as opportunities for steals. One scenario, he said, is when players dribble between the legs and try to set him up for a crossover.
Clark will try to read it and go for the steal. On other occasions, he’ll attempt to read passing lanes and anticipate cross-court passes, like the play against Utah State.
Film review helps, too, he said, to learn the tendencies of opponents.
“You can see when you can really go for those steals,” Clark said.
There’s a balance, too, though. While the Rams play an aggressive style — that helped them finish 26th in the country in steals per game in 2018-19 (8.0) and 10th last season (9.0) — there’s a discipline that comes with it as well, Rhoades said.
“Discipline” is a word Clark said Rhoades always tells him, and one he tries to keep in mind even while he’s hawking the ball. It’s all about knowing when is and when is not the right time to go for it, he said.
“There's rules to how we do things. There's a discipline,” Rhoades said. “And I think Tre has been a great example as he's continued to get more disciplined on both sides of the ball.”
Clark and freshman point guard Ace Baldwin have been one-two in leading VCU in steals this year, though Baldwin slipped ahead of Clark with four Wednesday — he now has 14 to Clark’s 13.
Among the VCU staffers Clark said he’s talked to about defense is Darius Theus, director of player development. It seems fitting because Theus is tied for third in program history in career steals (237).
The advice he’s gotten? Just keep working and pushing. As Clark’s ascendant season continues, that’s his aim.
“As simple as it sounds,” Clark said. “That's like one of the things that people don't do most consistently.
“Just stay consistent at what you're doing and just keep going hard."
Notes: ODU is averaging just 9.8 turnovers allowed per game, tied for 14th in the country. VCU has forced no fewer than 15 turnovers in a game this season. … Saturday’s game was supposed to come in the midst of multiple hosted at the Siegel Center this weekend — dubbed the Virginia Lottery Holiday Games. George Mason was going to play James Madison Saturday, and ODU Sunday. But those now won’t happen, because both George Mason and JMU are currently paused due to positive COVID-19 tests.
