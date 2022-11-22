Turnovers, ball movement focal points for VCU after 47-point output against Memphis

VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades' description of Monday’s tape review session with his players? "Long.”

“I probably didn’t have to say a lot, but I did say a lot,” he said as part of the analysis of Sunday’s 62-47 loss at Memphis.

“I hope we don’t have to have any more of those all year long. Maybe it was uncomfortable, but sometimes you’ve got to put it out on the table and put it out in front of everybody and show it, see it and repeat it, and make it hit [home]. As a head coach, I don’t like doing that all the time, but sometimes you’ve got to do that. The tape doesn’t lie.”

Without starting point guard Ace Baldwin (broken right wrist) the past three games, VCU had a late lead over Arizona State before going dry in a 63-59 loss, then beat Pittsburgh 71-67 with a late run, both as part of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. But the Rams were never really in the game against Memphis.

VCU had 16 points at halftime, committed 18 turnovers and shot 29.1% in its lowest point total since a 58-44 loss to Wagner last year in the second game.

Turnovers and moving the ball will be focal points in practice this week before taking on Kennesaw State on Saturday at the Siegel Center (4 p.m.).

VCU (3-2) is averaging 17.4 turnovers while generating 19.2 on defense. It had only seven assists against Memphis.

“We can’t turn the ball over. That’s No. 1,” Rhoades said. “We’ve got to get a shot at the basket every time. I think the ball’s sticking right now, meaning guys are trying to put their head down and trying to do too much every time they touch it. The ball’s got to get hot. We talked about that.”

While Rhoades said there are no excuses, Baldwin’s importance to VCU’s operation on both ends can't be understated. Rhoades said the junior had two screws inserted in his wrist on Friday, and the timetable for his return remains 2-3 weeks.

Baldwin is a natural passer, Rhoades said, and “I think that becomes a little more contagious.”

Baldwin missed the Rams’ first eight games last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery during the offseason. VCU averaged 57.6 points in those eight games, including back-to-back games of 44 and 48.

It averaged 70.3 points in 24 games thereafter.

Baldwin averaged 11.4 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 3.3 turnovers. He was a preseason first-team pick in the A-10 this year and an all-defensive pick.

In two games before the wrist injury, he averaged 12 points and 35.5 minutes, with 14 assists, 10 steals and five turnovers.

Rhoades said the Rams had “some great possessions” defensively against Memphis. Offensively, though, there was no rhythm.

“Disappointing because some of our returners, more than anything, they know how we want to play,” he said. “I think we’re fighting the game because Ace is out. ‘I’ve got to do more. I’ve got to do more.’ It’s the other way around. ‘I’ve just got to keep doing what I do in my role at a high level.’

“That’s what we’ve got to learn this week. We’ve got to get each other shots. We’ve got to keep the ball moving. The No. 1 thing is you don’t take bad shots. You don’t drive it into where the defense is at. … There’s so many things we can get better at, and that’s one of them right there. We’ve got to take the next step.

“We can be a really good team as long as we don’t turn the ball over. As long as we keep turning the ball over at 17 ½ a game, you’re going to put yourself in tough situations.”

Note – Rhoades said the Rams will practice Thursday and then gather at his home for Thanksgiving. “We did it before COVID one time,” he said. “… Looking forward to breaking bread with everybody. It should be a lot of fun.”