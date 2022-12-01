Twelve days after surgery for a broken wrist, VCU's Ace Baldwin returns in spectacular fashion

VCU point guard Ace Baldwin fractured his right wrist falling playing basketball in high school.

He played through that, he said, remembering something his father asked him.

“My dad always told me, ‘Are you hurt or are you injured?’” he said. “So I’ve always [got that] in my head that I’m never injured. I always want to go out there with my team and put it all on the line.

“I think I’ve got a high pain tolerance, too.”

That injury on his nonshooting hand caught up with him when he tried to brace himself during a fall against Morgan State in VCU’s second game of the season. Baldwin broke the wrist and had surgery to insert two screws.

He wanted to play through that, too.

“He and his mom said he’s playing,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “ … And I sure wanted him to play. But you’ve got to do [what’s] right. His health and his safety and his wellness and his future is the most important thing. I’m not selling the kid’s health and future to win a game. No way.”

So Baldwin sat out for four games, itching to get back. Twelve days after surgery, he made a spectacular return, scoring a career-high 28 points while leading VCU to a tough 70-65 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the Siegel Center.

“It’s good to have that No. 1 [Baldwin] back, isn’t it?” Rhoades said. “The confidence he gives his teammates is pretty awesome.”

VCU (5-2) went 2-2 without their junior preseason first-team A-10 pick, struggling at times to find an offensive rythm and missing his leadership as much as his passing and scoring and defense.

His presence Wednesday was uplifting in every phase. Playing with a bandage on his wrist to cover a small incision, Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the floor, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, 10 of 12 at the foul line, and had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and just one turnover in 33 minutes.

While VCU got 18 points from its bench, 25 points at the foul line and 13 points and a key jumper from Jamir Watkins with 17 seconds left, the Rams needed everything they got from Baldwin. Jayden Nunn, coming off a 24-point effort, was scoreless, VCU didn’t shoot particularly well and it had some careless turnovers in the first half.

“It felt like I’m not even hurt right now,” Baldwin said. “I could play another 40 [minutes].”

Baldwin had answers in key stretches. He had 13 points in the first half and gave the Rams separation with two late treys. His 3-pointer ended a 10-0 run that put the Commodores ahead 49-48 with 9:22 remaining in the game.

With VCU up 54-51 with 7:59 left, he made 4 of 6 free throws after Vanderbilt was slapped with three successive technical fouls: one on Liam Robbins for taunting after a dunk, and two (and an ejection) on livid Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Vanderbilt recovered to tie the game at 61 with 3:56 left. Baldwin steered VCU back in front for good with two free throws.

Watching instead of playing “was hard, man,” he said.

“I’m coaching them up, jumping on the court,” Baldwin said. “I just wanted to be out there so bad. I told the coaches I could have played all four games.”

Baldwin said he’d been building up strength in the wrist by doing exercises with director of sports performance Daniel Roose and athletic trainer Josh Wall. While he could shoot free throws, he wasn’t given clearance to practice until Monday.

That gave VCU an Ace up its sleeve. While Rhoades said afterward Vanderbilt was the target date, the Rams hadn’t played their hand publicly about his possible return, saying he was day to day as part of a 2-3-week timetable.

“He’s a competitive freak, and I’m saying that with unbelievable respect,” Rhoades said. “… He loves competition. He’s not afraid of the spotlight. He’s not afraid of pressure situations. He’s very hard on himself, even hard on his teammates, but it’s because he wants to win so bad. He gives other guys competitive confidence. He was always like that. That’s why I liked him so much in high school. He’s just really tough.”