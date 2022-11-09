VCU adds 6-8 wing Tarique Foster on first day of early signing period

Foster averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds last season with Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, N.Y.), which went 26-3, won a state title and was ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps.

“Our staff is very excited to have Tarique in our family,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a release. “He is exactly what we wanted: A long, athletic and versatile player with great upside. He can make plays on both ends of the court. His ability to make shots in various ways is a huge advantage. He is just starting to realize how good he can become. We can’t wait to work with him.”