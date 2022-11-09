VCU adds 6-8 wing Tarique Foster on first day of early signing period

VCU signed its first member of 2023 recruiting class, adding wing Tarique Foster on the first day of the early period for Division I basketball.
The 6-foot-8, 175-pound Foster reclassified to the 2023 class. He is playing a postgraduate season at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.
Foster averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds last season with Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, N.Y.), which went 26-3, won a state title and was ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps.
Foster had interest from Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Pittsburgh, Kent State and others. He committed to VCU in September.
“Our staff is very excited to have Tarique in our family,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a release. “He is exactly what we wanted: A long, athletic and versatile player with great upside. He can make plays on both ends of the court. His ability to make shots in various ways is a huge advantage. He is just starting to realize how good he can become. We can’t wait to work with him.”
