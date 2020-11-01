VCU adds first Class of 2021 commitment, from versatile forward Jalen DeLoach

For the first spot in its 2021 recruiting class, VCU picked up a versatile forward from Georgia Sunday.
Jalen DeLoach, a 6-9, 190-pounder, announced his commitment to the Rams Sunday evening, in a video live-streamed online by SUVtv in Atlanta. The Savannah, Ga., native picked VCU from a final list that also included Kansas State, South Carolina, Texas Southern, Georgia and Ole Miss.
"It's how Coach Rhoades and Coach Brunt and the whole staff called me, called my mom and dad. How they [did] Zoom calls," DeLoach said in an interview with SUVtv, on what put VCU on top. "And basically I was a need for VCU. And they actually wanted me and needed me. So next year I'm ready to make a constant impact."
DeLoach carries a three-star composite rating from 247Sports, which also tabs him No. 19 in the Class of 2021 in the state of Georgia.
VCU is keen on forwards with diverse skill sets, and DeLoach seems to fit that mold. He can bring the ball up the court, is adept around the basket, and can also step away and shoot.
As a story by The State in Columbia, S.C., put it, “DeLoach is a big man with small man skills.”
VCU coach Mike Rhoades spoke about the Rams’ affinity for versatile frontcourt contributors in an October interview about VCU’s 6-9, 200-pound sophomore forward Hason Ward.
“That's how I like to recruit big guys. Guys that can really move and can really pursue the ball,” Rhoades said. “But also step away from the basket with feel, to do what they're capable of doing.”
In the SUVtv interview, DeLoach said he figures he could play the three and four, or five, spots in the lineup at VCU — or the traditional small forward, power forward and center positions.
"Or whatever they need me to play really," DeLoach said. "And I'm going to bring energy to the team for sure next year."
DeLoach is playing a postgraduate season at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. He played his senior season at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga., and averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks according to The State. According to the paper, he began his high school career at Islands High School in Savannah, then went to Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, S.C., before moving on to Berkmar.
He takes one of what is expected to be two open slots for VCU for the Class of 2021, left by current seniors Corey Douglas (6-8, 220-pound forward) and Levi Stockard III (6-8, 240-pound forward).
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr