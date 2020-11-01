VCU adds first Class of 2021 commitment, from versatile forward Jalen DeLoach

“That's how I like to recruit big guys. Guys that can really move and can really pursue the ball,” Rhoades said. “But also step away from the basket with feel, to do what they're capable of doing.”

In the SUVtv interview, DeLoach said he figures he could play the three and four, or five, spots in the lineup at VCU — or the traditional small forward, power forward and center positions.

"Or whatever they need me to play really," DeLoach said. "And I'm going to bring energy to the team for sure next year."

DeLoach is playing a postgraduate season at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. He played his senior season at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Ga., and averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks according to The State. According to the paper, he began his high school career at Islands High School in Savannah, then went to Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, S.C., before moving on to Berkmar.

He takes one of what is expected to be two open slots for VCU for the Class of 2021, left by current seniors Corey Douglas (6-8, 220-pound forward) and Levi Stockard III (6-8, 240-pound forward).