VCU adds Tuesday game against James Madison to replaced canceled LSU matchup

Even with its planned game at LSU Tuesday canceled, VCU will still get a ninth nonconference game after all.
VCU will host James Madison at the Siegel Center at 4 p.m., reuniting the former Colonial Athletic Association foes for the first time since 2012, according to a source.
The schools had discussions Saturday, and by Sunday morning the game was finalized. Both teams lost other games they had planned for Tuesday.
VCU was set to travel to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers and former coach Will Wade, to complete a home-and-home series set in motion when Wade left VCU for LSU in 2017. In the first part of the series, last November, VCU beat the then 23rd-ranked Tigers 84-82 at the Siegel Center.
But this year’s matchup was canceled Saturday. LSU this past week also postponed a Wednesday game against New Orleans and a Saturday game against North Texas due to COVID-19 protocols.
Wade tested positive for COVID-19 the week of the Dec. 6, according to Monday reports.
JMU was going to play at Florida Tuesday, but the Gators went on to postpone their final four nonconference games in the aftermath of the collapse of forward Keyontae Johnson, a Norfolk native, early in the team’s game against Florida State on Dec. 12. Johnson has been progressing and released a video message Friday thanking medical personnel and Florida fans for their help and support.
Now VCU (6-2) will get a fifth straight nonconference home game to lead into its Atlantic 10 opener on Dec. 30 at Saint Joseph’s. The Rams have won four straight. The Dukes (2-2) are scheduled to host NAIA Alice Lloyd College Sunday evening, before traveling to play VCU Tuesday. They’re set to begin CAA play Jan. 3 at Towson.
VCU and JMU were regular opponents when the Rams were in the CAA (1995-2012). The Rams lead the all-time series against the Dukes 44-21.
