VCU announces amended fan allowance for Siegel Center

On the heels of new state COVID-19 restrictions unveiled last week, VCU announced Tuesday that it will amend its spectator allowance for men’s and women’s basketball games at the Siegel Center to 250 to start the 2020-21 season.
The school initially announced a plan to permit 1,000 spectators in its 7,637-seat arena last Wednesday. That matched the state guidance at the time.
But Gov. Ralph Northam announced new restrictions Friday, with COVID-19 cases rising within the state and elsewhere in the country. Within the executive order was a directive reducing capacity in sports venues to a maximum of 250.
VCU will reserve 175 seats for season ticket holders, and a limited number of tickets will be available for students and player guests. According to the school, the teams and staff will not be included in the 250 limit.
Elsewhere, Atlantic 10 rival Richmond announced Saturday that it didn’t appear likely that it would be permitted to allow fans at the Robins Center to start the season, only coach and player guests. James Madison, which planned to allow 1,000 spectators, announced Monday that it would also now restrict attendance to guests of its basketball programs in its new, 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center.
According to VCU, should the state issue new guidance moving forward, the Siegel Center attendance allowance will be adjusted accordingly.
