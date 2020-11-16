VCU announces nine-game nonconference schedule, set to start vs. Charlotte on Thanksgiving; capped by LSU rematch

Just 10 days before tip-off, VCU has a nonconference schedule at last.
The school announced its nine-game slate Monday afternoon, which will begin with a multi-team event at Tennessee on Nov. 26.
In that event, the Rams will start the season against Charlotte in Knoxville on Thanksgiving Day, then play the Volunteers on Nov. 27. Tennessee is No. 12 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.
From there, VCU will travel to play at Penn State on Dec. 2.
VCU, Tennessee and Penn State were each part of the original field for the Charleston Classic, which was supposed to take place Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, before the NCAA pushed the start date of the men’s and women’s college basketball seasons back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
The Charleston Classic is an ESPN event and it was reported earlier in the fall that those events would be moved to Walt Disney World in Orlando, where the NBA played the remainder of its season after restarting. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that VCU, Tennessee, Penn State and Charlotte would subsequently be involved in a multi-team event in Orlando.
But the Orlando venture was eventually canceled, on Oct. 26, which wiped three games off VCU’s slate. Coach Mike Rhoades said at the time that the Rams would work to find another multi-team event immediately, and that became the games hosted by Tennessee.
Tip-off times for the Charlotte, Tennessee and Penn State games are to be announced.
After the Penn State game, VCU will get five straight contests at home, starting with Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., then North Carolina A&T on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
The Rams will continue their yearly rivalry with Old Dominion on Dec. 12 at the Siegel Center, at 5 p.m. It will be the 96th meeting between the schools.
On Dec. 15, VCU will host Western Carolina at 7 p.m. and, on Dec. 18, it will host Louisiana at 7 p.m.
It is not yet known how many spectators will be allowed into the Siegel Center to start the season. The school announced last Wednesday that it would permit 1,000. But Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions Friday which, according to the executive order, would cut the maximum number of spectators allowed in a sports venue to 250. VCU vice president and director of athletics said in a statement Friday that, "We are looking into this new guidance and will provide clarity when we have it."
As of early Monday afternoon, the school was still awaiting clarification. Richmond announced Saturday that it will not allow fans at the Robins Center to start the season.
VCU's nonconference schedule will conclude on Dec. 22 at LSU at a to-be-announced time, completing the home-and-home series that began last year and that was activated by a clause in coach Will Wade’s VCU contract when he left for LSU in 2017.
VCU has never played Penn State or Louisiana. The VCU-Mount St. Mary’s matchup will be the school’s first matchup since 1994. VCU and North Carolina A&T haven’t played since 2003.
With nine nonconference games and the typical 18-game Atlantic 10 schedule, which was released last Wednesday, VCU has the maximum 27 games on tap. Because of its action to push the start of the season back, the NCAA reduced the maximum contest limit from 31 to 27.
The delay in announcement of the nonconference slate came with the challenging situation programs across the sport faced, having to re-do their schedules in a condensed time period, after the reduced game maximum and new start date were announced on Sept. 16.
