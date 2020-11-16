VCU announces nine-game nonconference schedule, set to start vs. Charlotte on Thanksgiving; capped by LSU rematch

Tip-off times for the Charlotte, Tennessee and Penn State games are to be announced.

After the Penn State game, VCU will get five straight contests at home, starting with Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., then North Carolina A&T on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Rams will continue their yearly rivalry with Old Dominion on Dec. 12 at the Siegel Center, at 5 p.m. It will be the 96th meeting between the schools.

On Dec. 15, VCU will host Western Carolina at 7 p.m. and, on Dec. 18, it will host Louisiana at 7 p.m.

It is not yet known how many spectators will be allowed into the Siegel Center to start the season. The school announced last Wednesday that it would permit 1,000. But Gov. Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions Friday which, according to the executive order, would cut the maximum number of spectators allowed in a sports venue to 250. VCU vice president and director of athletics said in a statement Friday that, "We are looking into this new guidance and will provide clarity when we have it."

As of early Monday afternoon, the school was still awaiting clarification. Richmond announced Saturday that it will not allow fans at the Robins Center to start the season.